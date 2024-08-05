Richie Akiva, The King of New York City Culture Taps CYPFER to Enhance Cybersecurity for All Things Hospitality

As Cyber Threats Rise, High-Profile Venues and Celebrity Strengthen Their Digital Defenses

MIAMI, LONDON and TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Richie Akiva, renowned hospitality entrepreneur and the King of New York City's nightlife, announced today the appointment of Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, as Chief Cyber Intelligence Advisor for Akiva's initiatives at The Butter Group.

"In the high-profile world of hospitality, ensuring the privacy and security of guests and operations is paramount," says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. "With Richie Akiva's engagements, activations and growing "The After" series; many threat actors take aim at celebrities, influencers, ultra high net worth individuals, and brands. We are taking proactive cybersecurity measures, safeguarding their data and enhance their experience," declares Tobok.

The hospitality industry is increasingly targeted by cyber-attacks. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, global cybercrime costs are expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. The hospitality sector, with its rich databases of personal and financial information, is a prime target for cybercriminals.

"Our venues are not just places to socialize but sanctuaries where privacy and exclusivity are treasured," says Richie Akiva, the mastermind behind some of New York City's most iconic nightlife experiences such as The After for The Met Gala, Michael Rubin's White Party or The Grammy's. "Partnering with CYPFER allows us to provide an environment through intentional cyber architecture that will guard our guests online and offline experiences with peace of mind. It's a commitment to excellence and security," shares Akiva.

"Entering the hospitality and luxury brand activation sector with Richie Akiva is a significant step for CYPFER," shares Tobok. "Richie's vision and influence in the industry are unparalleled. We are ready to protect and elevate the digital security of his venues, initiatives and projects ensuring Cyber Certainty without compromise," concludes Tobok.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER's core services include:

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL. The company currently employs 140+ cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand across the globe and boast a workforce of 200 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2024.

