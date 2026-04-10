Richelieu reports on shareholders' voting results for the election of directors Français

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Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

Apr 10, 2026, 08:30 ET

MONTREAL, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSX: RCH) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 9, 2026. All the candidates proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:

For

Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Sylvie Vachon

42,132,529

98.53

628,451

1.47

Lucie Chabot

42,687,316

99.82

75,164

0.18

Marie Lemay

38,478,668

89.98

4,283,812

10.02

Pierre Pomerleau

41,897,907

97.98

863,073

2.02

Luc Martin

41,272,155

96.51

1,490,325

3.49

Richard Lord

42,366,010

99.07

396,470

0.93

Marc Poulin

34,284,823

80.18

8,476,157

19.82

François Gratton

42,677,062

99.80

85,418

0.20

PROFILE AS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2026

Richelieu is a leading North American importer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, door and window, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 145,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 120,000 customers who are served by 120 centres in North America – 51 distribution centres in Canada, 66 in the United States and three manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically, Les Industries Cedan Inc., Menuiserie des Pins Ltée and USIMM UNIGRAV Inc., which manufacture a variety of veneer sheets and edge banding products, a broad selection of decorative mouldings and components for the window and door industry as well as custom products, including a 3D scanning centre.

SOURCE Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

For information: Antoine Auclair, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Tel: (514) 336-4144, www.richelieu.com

Organization Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd.