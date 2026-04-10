MONTREAL, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSX: RCH) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 9, 2026. All the candidates proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:



For Withheld

Number % Number % Sylvie Vachon 42,132,529 98.53 628,451 1.47 Lucie Chabot 42,687,316 99.82 75,164 0.18 Marie Lemay 38,478,668 89.98 4,283,812 10.02 Pierre Pomerleau 41,897,907 97.98 863,073 2.02 Luc Martin 41,272,155 96.51 1,490,325 3.49 Richard Lord 42,366,010 99.07 396,470 0.93 Marc Poulin 34,284,823 80.18 8,476,157 19.82 François Gratton 42,677,062 99.80 85,418 0.20

PROFILE AS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2026

Richelieu is a leading North American importer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, door and window, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu offers customers a broad mix of high-end products sourced from manufacturers worldwide. Its product selection consists of over 145,000 different items targeted to a base of more than 120,000 customers who are served by 120 centres in North America – 51 distribution centres in Canada, 66 in the United States and three manufacturing plants in Canada, specifically, Les Industries Cedan Inc., Menuiserie des Pins Ltée and USIMM UNIGRAV Inc., which manufacture a variety of veneer sheets and edge banding products, a broad selection of decorative mouldings and components for the window and door industry as well as custom products, including a 3D scanning centre.

SOURCE Richelieu Hardware Ltd.

For information: Antoine Auclair, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Tel: (514) 336-4144, www.richelieu.com