Richardson Yorkton Crush Plant to Double Annual Crush Capacity to 2.2 Million Metric Tonnes

When completed, the Yorkton facility will include a high-speed shipping system with three 9,500-foot loop tracks, complementing infrastructure currently in place. It will be served by both major railways and will be dedicated to moving canola crush products at some of the most efficient levels seen in North America. Additional facility upgrades and improvements will effectively double processing capacity in excess of 2.2 million metric tonnes of seed. The site will also boast three high-speed receiving lanes, providing producers and trucking partners a fast and effective means for seed delivery.

As a significant supplier to the global canola market, Richardson has been focused on improved operational efficiencies, modernization, and automation. With $120 million recently invested in their Lethbridge, Alberta crush plant, this latest investment in Yorkton will provide additional opportunities to producers to market their oilseed crop.

"The global outlook for Canadian canola oil is promising, and this latest investment emphasizes our ongoing commitment to best in class facilities," said Darrell Sobkow (Senior Vice-President, Processing, Food, and Ingredients). "Yorkton lies right in the heart of canola country and we are focused on providing our producer customers with increasingly efficient means for meeting the needs of a growing global consumptive market."

Construction will begin immediately with no disruption to current operations and is expected to be completed in early 2024. During the construction phase, there will be significant opportunities for employment within the area and upon completion, the company expects to add full-time positions to the plant. "This state-of-the-art facility represents a good news story for all industry participants – for our producer customers and end-use buyers across North America and abroad," said Keith Belitski (Director, Operations, Yorkton). "A construction project of this magnitude will be significant, economically, to the province of Saskatchewan, the city of Yorkton, and surrounding areas."

About Richardson International

Richardson International Limited is Canada's largest agribusiness and is recognized as a global leader in agriculture and food processing. Richardson is a worldwide handler and merchandiser of all major Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds and a vertically-integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products. One of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Richardson has over 2,900 employees across Canada, the U.S., and the U.K.

