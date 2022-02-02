TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (RF Capital), is honoured to join forces with Women's Executive Network by sponsoring the 2022 and 2023 Women of Courage Award. This award is presented to extraordinary women who champion our country and its values across a diverse range of causes, with courage and compassion, even if it means risking their careers, reputations and, sometimes, their lives.

"For Richardson Wealth, this is reflective of our cultural values that began with Muriel Sprague Richardson, an exceptional woman of courage," says Kish Kapoor, President and CEO, RF Capital Inc. "Muriel became the fifth President of James Richardson & Sons Limited in 1939 and demonstrated remarkable bravery during times of adversity and difficulty. Her legacy continues to inspire us to advocate fiercely for the advancement of women."

Past recipients of Women of Courage award include The Honourable Rona Ambrose, Nathalie Fagan, Lieutenant Colonel Tania Maurice, Chief Petty Officer First Class Alena Mondelli, Samra Zafar and in memoriam, Captain Jenn Casey, Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough and Constable Heidi Stevenson.

"We are proud to partner with like-minded companies such as Richardson Wealth that demonstrate a profound commitment to empowering women and creating diverse and inclusive work environments," says Sherri Stevens, owner and CEO, Women's Executive Network.

"Richardson Wealth is attracting strong, talented women because they are seeing that we recognize the immense value of diverse perspectives and experiences," says Lynne Brejak, SVP, Chief People Officer. "With our alignment to the Women's Executive Network's Diversity Council through this meaningful sponsorship, we will continue to redefine what it means to be courageous; and in doing so, we will attract even more women to our incredible company."

Richardson Wealth expects its advisor population will be 50% female within five years, a massive undertaking in a male-dominated industry. Within the last year, the firm added several women to senior leadership positions and to its board of directors.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $36.8 billion in assets under administration (as of December 31, 2021) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness and a Best Workplace for Financial Services and Insurance. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

About WXN

Celebrating 25 years in business, Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is North America's #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of professional women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN operates in Canada and the U.S. https://wxnetwork.com/

