RF CAPITAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON APPROVALS AND ANNOUNCES EXPECTED CLOSING DATE FOR SALE TO IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) ("RF Capital" or the "Company") today announced that it has received the required approvals and non-objections, as applicable, from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Autorité des marchés financiers and the Ontario Securities Commission (the "CIRO and Securities Approvals") for the previously announced plan of arrangement with iA Financial Corporation Inc. (the "Arrangement"). As a result of the receipt of CIRO and Securities Approvals, all conditions to closing of the Arrangement have been satisfied (other than customary closing conditions that can only be satisfied at the time of closing). The Company expects that the Arrangement will be completed on or about October 31, 2025.

Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in RF Capital's management information circular dated August 21, 2025 and the news release of the Company dated July 28, 2025, each of which are available under RF Capital's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About RF Capital

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $43.6 billion in assets under administration (as of September 30, 2025) and 23 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. For the seventh year in a row, Richardson Wealth has been certified as a "great place to work" by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com to view our 2024 annual report and our latest recruiting brochure.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or, "will", "occur" or "be achieved", and similar words or the negative of these terms and similar terminology. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information.

Specifically, statements regarding the proposed timing and completion of the Arrangement and other statements that are not statements of historical facts are all considered to be forward-looking information.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent RF Capital's management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by RF Capital to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, or that the Arrangement may not be completed at all, due to a failure to satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, certain customary conditions to the closing of the Arrangement or for other reasons; that the failure to complete the Arrangement for any reason may have an impact on the price of the Company's securities or on its business; the possibility that legal proceedings may be instituted against the Company or the Purchaser which could result in costs and may delay or prevent the consummation of the Arrangement; credit, market, currency, operational, liquidity and funding risks generally and relating specifically to the Arrangement, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates; and those other risks discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Management" section of RF Capital's 2024 Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated February 27, 2025 and elsewhere in the other filings of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although management of RF Capital has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements included herein. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, RF Capital assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For further information, please contact: RF Capital Group Inc., Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 943-6607; e-mail: [email protected]