TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) today proudly announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) was named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. This is the third accreditation Richardson Wealth has received this year along with Top 50 Best Workplaces™ and Best Workplace for Women.

To be listed on the Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness, Great Place to Work® conducts a thorough and independent analysis based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations. At least 80% of employees must agree their workplace is psychologically and emotionally healthy.

Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are so very proud to be recognized for the way we treat and appreciate each other. This past year has been so challenging for mental wellness and to receive this award now is particularly poignant. It's an important form of recognition we will embrace and continue to honour. It's also another powerful endorsement of our culture, our company and our people."

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $33.2 billion in assets under administration (as at April 30, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women in 2021, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For further information: RF Capital Group Inc., Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 941-0894; [email protected]

Related Links

https://rfcapgroup.com/

