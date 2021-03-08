TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RGC) (the Company) today announced that it's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) has made a financial donation to Plan International Canada's (Plan Canada) Youth Advisory Council in honour of International Women's Day.

"International Women's Day is an opportunity to express our collective solidarity to forge a gender-equal world," said Kish Kapoor, President and CEO of RF Capital Group Inc. "Our teams are proudly aligned with our firm's commitment to the advancement of women. We are mindful of our role in the betterment of society by sponsoring and endorsing women at work, at home and in our communities. This is one of the many reasons we are a proud and unified organization."

This is the second annual donation made by Richardson Wealth to support youth initiatives organized by Plan Canada. In 2020, Richardson Wealth also made a donation to the organization. "We continue to support Plan International because we share a fundamental belief that advancing children's rights will remove barriers that keep children, especially girls, from reaching their full potential," said Sarah Widmeyer, Director, Wealth Strategies, of Richardson Wealth. "The Youth Advisory Council's mandate is to enable young people to learn about and support Plan Canada's noble mission. This donation serves as another proof point of how we, as a firm, are highly committed to a future of belonging and inclusion and empowering the next generation."

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) currently operates through two business segments: Wealth Management and Operations Clearing; and a Corporate segment. Wealth Management consists of RF Capital's wholly owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth. Richardson Wealth is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $31.4 billion in assets under administration (as at February 28, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. Richardson Wealth is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years. Operations Clearing, through RF Securities Clearing LP, provides carrying broker services to Richardson Wealth and other third parties, including trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and certain other middle- and back-office services, and other expenses associated with providing such services. RF Capital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RCG". For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

ABOUT PLAN INTERNATIONAL CANADA

Plan International Canada is part of Plan International. Funds raised in Canada and worldwide are used to support rights- based, child-centred community development projects through sustainable solutions with measurable impact. Plan International Canada Inc. (Plan International Canada) is officially registered as a charitable organization with the federal government. For further information, please visit www.plancanada.ca/about-plan.

