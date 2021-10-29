TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (RF Capital), is honoured to announce that Alexandra Horwood and Benji Miles have been named to The Globe and Mail's Report on Business 2021 ranking of Canada's Top Wealth Advisors. In partnership with SHOOK Research, this new annual list identifies the most effective and successful financial advisors in the country.

"This is an exceptional acknowledgement of two of our top advisors. We are proud they have received this prized recognition, further signalling that Richardson Wealth is the place that industry leaders call home. Known for their professionalism, trustworthiness and dedication, Ms. Horwood and Mr. Miles continually raise the bar, providing top tier service and incredible value that exceed our clients' expectations," says Kish Kapoor, President and CEO, RF Capital Group.

The independent assessment, conducted by SHOOK Research, evaluates a range of quantitative and qualitative criteria to determine who is the best in the business. "For our advisors to be the best, we strive to provide them with the best—from world class technology to customizable tools and digital solutions. That Ms. Horwood and Mr. Miles made the list of Canada's Top Wealth Advisors is a tribute to our firm's legacy of excellence, the value of the name on our door, and why high-net-worth Canadian families continue to choose Richardson Wealth," says Kapoor.

Ms. Horwood heads Alexandra Horwood & Partners at Richardson Wealth. She is a multi-award-winning portfolio manager and investment advisor. Her specialty is long-term investing and comprehensive, tax-smart wealth management strategies for successful mining executives, business owners, and wealthy families.

Mr. Miles heads the Miles Wealth Management Group at Richardson Wealth. He has built a practice focused on creating personalized wealth plans. His industry expertise and access to resources allow him to provide wealth management services in areas such as tax, estate and retirement planning, insurance solutions and business succession.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $34.4 billion in assets under administration (as of September 30, 2021) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness and a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

