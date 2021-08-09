TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) announced today the Communications Team and Marketing Team have been strategically broadened to include industry professionals possessing critical skills for brand promotion and development in multiple media formats.

Recently onboarded, this roster of top talent includes a Vice-President of Digital Strategy, a Senior Content Writer, an additional French Translator with localization specialty, two Advisor Marketing Associates and a Manager of Corporate Communications.

Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We said we would continue to add top talent to our company — and we are keeping our promises. Our marketing and communications efforts are pivotal to setting us apart as the number one choice for Canada's top advisors and their clients. We are acutely aware that the name on our door means something. This team will help tell the remarkable Richardson Wealth story in new and exciting ways."

Mike Belobradic is Vice-President, Digital Strategy. Michael will develop and execute an integrated approach to heighten our social media presence and promote the powerful Richardson brand. As a seasoned digital marketing leader, he will create growth opportunities from lead generation and important data analytics.

Beatrice (Trixie) Baker is Senior Content Writer. In order to connect with our audiences, a skillful writer like Trixie is crucial to developing relevant and insightful materials. Trixie has an extensive writing background in financial services.

Dr. Sarah Parvaiz is our French Translator and Localization Specialist. She brings more than a decade of localization, translation and interpretation experience in various industries and will ensure the utmost attention to detail with our French content.

Saleema Ali and Tina Sasso are Advisor Marketing Associates. They will provide customized consultation to our advisor teams leveraging their extensive marketing expertise. Saleema brings more than 15 years of industry experience with several years in marketing and communications. Tina is a bilingual professional based in Montreal. She has more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and event planning.

Julia Teeluck is Manager, Corporate Communications. Julia will leverage her diverse storytelling and communications background, as well as a decade of wealth management experience, to solidify the company as the brand of choice for Canada's top advisors and their high-net-worth clientele.

"Our new hires have the creative and technical skills necessary to effectively communicate our culture and brand value proposition to our key audiences," says Sarah Widmeyer, Director of Wealth Strategies at Richardson Wealth. "Their industry knowledge and extensive experience make them a powerhouse, and I am confident this dynamic team will strengthen our position in the market."

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $34.1 billion in assets under administration (as at July 31, 2021) and 19 offices across the country. The firm's advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness.

