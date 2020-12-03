Richardson to Build New High Throughput Grain Elevator in Huallen, Alberta

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Richardson Pioneer Limited is pleased to announce plans to build a new high throughput grain elevator at Huallen, Alberta, located 35 kilometres west of Grande Prairie on Highway 43. Construction is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.

Richardson is committed to providing grower customers with best in class facilities and services and looks to expand investment in Western Canadian agriculture. The new Richardson Pioneer elevator will have 45,000 metric tonnes storage capacity capable of loading 150 cars through a loop track design. Following completion, a retail crop inputs facility will be added to the site and is set to be operational in late 2022. It will host efficient, modern assets including a high-speed fertilizer blender and 10,000-square foot AWSA certified warehouse.

"The county of Grande Prairie is one of the most productive regions in Western Canada," says Tom Hamilton, Senior Vice-President, Agribusiness Operations. "We look forward to building strong partnerships with producers in the area, providing grain marketing expertise and efficient delivery options. The addition of the crop inputs site will enable us to provide a full-service option for both grain and agronomics. This will include offering our customers leading seed, fertilizer, and crop protection technologies in addition to year-round support with CropWatchTM agronomic services and CropMatrixTM digital services."

This announcement follows closely on the heels of the recent completion of a high throughput elevator at High Level – an investment which has significantly expanded shipping capacity in a region historically underserved. Says Hamilton, "Richardson is committed to the region – we will continue to expand our network footprint, serve our customers' diverse needs, and invest in the places our employees and customers call home."

About Richardson International

Richardson International is Canada's largest agribusiness and is recognized as a global leader in agriculture and food processing. Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company is a worldwide handler and merchandiser of all major Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds and a vertically-integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products. One of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Richardson has over 2,900 employees across Canada, the U.S., and the U.K.

