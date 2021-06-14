Richardson Set to Build New High Throughput Grain Elevator in Carmichael, Saskatchewan

Richardson is committed to providing grower customers with best in class facilities and services. The new elevator will include 46,000 metric tonnes of storage capacity with a loop track rail design capable of loading 175 high cube rail cars. The facility will feature high speed receiving and load out, with a high capacity grain cleaning system. Immediately following completion of the new elevator, Richardson will proceed with the construction of crop inputs assets including a high-speed fertilizer blender with storage and a 10,000-square foot AWSA certified warehouse – both of which will be fully operational by the fall of 2023.

"Richardson has maintained a significant presence and loyal customer base in the southwestern part of the province and will continue to seek opportunities for improving operational efficiencies," says Tom Hamilton (Senior Vice-President, Agribusiness Operations). "With the addition of the new facility at Carmichael, we look to bridge our historical presence in the area with the realities of meeting our grower customers' evolving business needs."

This latest investment underscores Richardson's ongoing commitment to the Canadian agriculture industry and to providing growers with modern, high-efficiency facilities and services. Says Hamilton, "We value the strong business connections and lasting partnerships we have built with our customers."

About Richardson International

Richardson International Limited is Canada's largest agribusiness and is recognized as a global leader in agriculture and food processing. Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company is a worldwide handler and merchandiser of all major Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds and a vertically-integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products. One of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Richardson has over 2,900 employees across Canada, the U.S., and the U.K.

SOURCE Richardson International Ltd.

For further information: Kelcey Vossen, Communications and Public Relations, [email protected], +1 204 934 4118

Related Links

https://www.richardson.ca

