Richardson Sales Performance Acquires e4enable

PHILADELPHIA and MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Richardson Sales Performance ("Richardson") today announced its acquisition of e4enable. Founded in 2019, e4enable is a sales enablement company that shows how seller behaviors are impacting business metrics, guiding revenue leaders on where to focus to maximize impact. The company's groundbreaking technology seamlessly connects to any sales enablement platform and data set to empower sales teams to understand precisely where to focus their time, resources, and efforts for maximum performance return.

"At Richardson, we are focused on driving tangible business results for our customers," said John Elsey, President and CEO of Richardson. "Adding e4enable's capabilities and technology will allow us to deliver actionable insights to our customers on the performance of all of their revenue enablement initiatives. Furthermore, it will allow us to direct them to real-time capability gaps affecting their business metrics and then deliver targeted skill interventions to accelerate field excellence and growth."

Kate Lewis, CEO and Co-Founder of e4enable, said "We are thrilled to join Richardson to power our next phase of growth. Richardson's brand and customers are the most impressive in the industry and we see a great opportunity to add immediate impact to their solutions."

This transaction has been supported by Richardson's financial sponsor, Truelink, which was launched in 2022 by Todd Golditch and Luke Myers to target companies in the industrials and tech-enabled services sectors. The firm's senior team brings decades of experience to their portfolio company partners, an extensive history of creating value together and well-established strategies to improve processes, fuel growth, and enhance earnings.

About Richardson Sales Performance

Richardson Sales Performance is a global leader in sales training and performance improvement. For over 40 years, Richardson has worked with some of the most inspiring sales organizations across industries and geographies. The company drives accelerated growth by enabling agility in sales teams so they can get ahead of buyers' changing needs and act quickly to win. From ensuring sales managers are executing the right activities to equipping sales teams with the skills and agile approach that focuses on customer collaboration, Richardson guides sales organizations through a digitally-enabled performance journey that excites, engages and reveals results.

About e4enable

e4enable is a Competency Intelligence platform dedicated to driving enablement impact. The Company's platform assists sales organizations in defining, developing, and measuring 'what good looks like' by showing how enablement activities are impacting revenue goals. They empower sales teams to understand precisely where to focus their time, resources, and efforts for maximum performance return. Through advanced measurement techniques and their intelligent recommendation engine, they identify the sales competencies directly impacting results, ensuring sales methodologies and best practices are not only embedded but also repeatable to enhance top-line performance.

About Truelink Capital

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

Media Contact:

Richardson Sales Performance

Andrea Grodnitzky

[email protected]

SOURCE Richardson