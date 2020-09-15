Richardson GMP Investment Advisors with 97% of assets under administration support the terms of GMP Capital's proposed acquisition of Richardson GMP

Richardson GMP Investment Advisors, employees and leaders overwhelmingly support the RGMP Transaction

Investment Advisors, the engine of future growth, will align their interests with GMP shareholders by owning 28.5% of GMP Capital on closing

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Richardson GMP Limited ("Richardson GMP" or the "Company"), a leading independent wealth management Company, announced today that Investment Advisors with approximately 97% of assets under administration support the terms of the previously announced transaction (the "RGMP Transaction") under which 100% of the Company would be acquired by GMP Capital Inc. ("GMP").

A list of Richardson GMP Investment Advisors, employees and leaders who have consented to have their names printed in support of the RGMP Transaction is provided at the end of this news release.

Richardson GMP Investment Advisors overwhelmingly support the RGMP Transaction. Shareholders of GMP should disregard claims from a dissident GMP shareholder that he can renegotiate the RGMP Transaction and that he can gain the support of Richardson GMP's Investment Advisors.

"Richardson GMP's Investment Advisors believe that the RGMP Transaction is the best – by far the best – plan to optimally position the combined firms for future growth," said Richardson GMP Investment Advisors Marc Dalpé and Neil Bosch, the Investment Advisor representatives on the Richardson GMP Board. "Our advisor partners believe the timing is perfect for growth in the business, with the wealth management industry poised for a wave of expansion and demand for exactly the kind of face-to-face advice that Richardson GMP provides."

"The dissident's plan does not have our support because it weakens the balance sheet and extends the period of uncertainty regarding our ownership. We as Investment Advisors have been advocating for the RGMP Transaction over a period of years. We believe the current terms, which were negotiated over many months, are a fair and balanced compromise. We simply don't believe the dissident's claim that he can now achieve terms that are more favourable for us. We are certain that if the RGMP Transaction is rejected, the outcome will be deadlock and downside risk to RGMP's business as we expect Investment Advisors will leave for Richardson GMP's competitors."

Added Andrew Marsh, President and CEO of Richardson GMP, "Despite aggressive recruitment tactics by our competitors, our Investment Advisors remain loyal based on our history of success and the potential we have if the RGMP Transaction is approved. What we need now is a quick end to uncertainty regarding the ownership of Richardson GMP so that we can attract new colleagues and retain the Investment Advisors that we already have."

"Our success is predicated on three key pillars – best advisors, powerful brand and a well-capitalized balance sheet. We will have those pillars if the RGMP Transaction proceeds and it will allow us to create significant long-term value for all shareholders by retaining and attracting the very best Investment Advisors and clients across Canada."

As previously disclosed by GMP, the RGMP Transaction, if it proceeds, would see GMP increase its ownership of Richardson GMP to 100% from 33.2% through a share exchange. Richardson GMP's Investment Advisors would collectively own approximately 28.5% of GMP on completion of the RGMP Transaction. As an expression of confidence, the Investment Advisors have agreed to place their GMP shares in escrow for three years.

Here is the list of Richardson GMP Investment Advisors, employees and leaders who have consented to have their names printed in support the RGMP Transaction.

We support the terms of the Richardson GMP Transaction.

So should all GMP Capital shareholders.

As Richardson GMP Investment Advisors, Employees and Leaders, we remain committed to our clients and our growth strategy.

We believe the Richardson GMP Transaction is the best – by far the best – plan for our collective future. It allows us to build an even better company as the destination of choice for Canada's outstanding Advisors and their Clients for years to come.

Count us in for our Clients. Count us in for the future.

Count us in to support the Richardson GMP Transaction.

We the undersigned Sandy Roux Traci Sady Evelyn Santos Maria Llamas Kersti Muzaffar Bernabe Niverba Faye McDonald Philip Yu Maria Oppedisano Eleanor Macleod Rong Tian Emilie Giusti Harshna Sharma Deanna Cooley Michael Fernandopulle Daniel To Adam Brookes Brad Gustafson Trevor Chow Brett Gustafson Michael Fry Jay Patel Joanne Ashby Samara Weeks Jordan Mullin Dawn MacNeal Sofia Gabrielli Chloe Villamor Jane Capt Graydon Harris Tara Martin Jeannette Dewar Angela Halwa Heather McDiarmid Diane Moreira Cassandra Toda Simon Bowes Cindy Parmelee Samantha Nicol Lisa Johnson Rosa Golanowski Hazel Peloso Lina Iodice Melanie Cote Nora Powell Michelle Shaw Williams Alex Craig Alexandre Dalpe Janice Coulter Axandra Coulter Jonathan Saldana Alexander Litinsky Brenda Merriam Tanya Polecrone Volt Chan Corey Eccles Karin Tracey Andrew Blake Gau Jessica Dewey Julie Connolly Rita Blosmanis Jocelyn Smith Gordon Kennedy Cheryl Cadieux Gail Morden Jaimie Kehler Brenda Geib Deidre Alexander Cynthia McKillop Wendy Lloyd Joel Tam Lori Visser Leah Case Lori Hazell Athina Ivziku Sharon Dammann Pina Tria Toni Hicks Jimy Castanho Jennica Vegelahn Rita Penno Jacqueline Paule Maryam Fejvai Dolapo Oni Courtney Baillie Josée Mailhot Luanne Coady Josie Grassia Kelsy Nelson David Broderick Tracey Ziemer Cameron Lienau Austin McBrine-Ellis Karen Rowell Lori Wright Marija Jakovcic Karen Chen Trang Florea Trevor Fiell Mikayla Penner Kathryn Shiels Andrea Pacitti Vivien Mumba Linda MacDonald Erin Toews Lauren Shneer Soma Choudhury David Lalach Sarah Kelley Mona Schoenfeld Karen Boudewyn Noel Pariseau Jean-Philippe Phaneuf Gina Freelend Rory Hyland Jeremy Ruban Nathan Biren Cheri Blain Heather Esplen Elina Surkov Matthew McKenna Mikaela Carson Steph Rasiuk Shannon Jones Francesca Pannunzio Anna Gastaldi Katya Faraj Wesley Stephenson Stephanie Vicari Shannon Pyper Jennifer MacLean Mikko Nagai Steven Clarke Mona Chong Christina Giusti Gregory Fenerdjian Brenan Formosa Emilio Castagnetti Vera Siu Brad Conklin Garth Doiron Anne Marie Jess Don Bowman Elizabeth Johnson Jorge Saban William McCormick Emily Krieger Jason Melo Danielle O'Neill Colin Beck Leona Silva Carita Yosurack Gillian Seguin Justine Pohl Adam Sefton Fraser Betkowski Cory McKay Michael MacDonald Dennis Field Michelle Cianflone Bill Green Cecilia Cristobal Ethan Marsh Miranda Lam Rachel Leblanc Katalinic Gerdy Gerdy Katalinic Louise Cooke Tricia Anderson Jean Claude Lareau Marisa Ting Rita Leung Charlotte Shindruk Luiza Young Dexter Charles Mandeep Kaur Tracey Ann Fernandez Allison Darroch Martin Boulianne Stephen Cudmore Lily Wang Raissa Bernabe Bradley Bedford Danny Tung Gail Hewitt-Begg David Durbin Laurel McBrine Kimberley Sevcik Christopher Harrison Elliot Muchnik Michael Williams Craig Basinger Keshini Budhoo Pushpa Patel Scott Moore Mike Hull Marc Beauchamp Guylaine Raby Christine Venne Prasad Janakaraj Mavia Benjamin Greg Hartman Ian Royer Stephen Clancy Elden Nuqui Mariezel Nicdao Irene Estrella Rowena Palacol Jeffrey Uy Claire Ona Jo-Anne Saez Anubha Thapliyal Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan Jeff Manjuris Janet Cassidy Joseph Bakish Michael Andersen Eric Richards Robert McDermott Paul Adair Doug Goodman Garreth Fallis Douglas Goodman Henrik Bruusgaard Fadi Ephtimios Bruce Bennett Todd Tanchak Wynn Harvey Diana Orlic Valerie Wowryk Neil Kumar Jeffrey Brumer Robert Smith Michelle Bradet-Simpson John Horwood Dan Dervaitis James Price Darrin Hopkins Scott Stennett Patty Konstantinidis Lynne Brejak Richard Wong Frank Cestnik Mike Ankers Walter McCormick Philip Richmond Tricia Leadbeater Hilliard MacBeth Doug Mair Maryanne McIntyre Nancy Nicol Robert Kruzel Tim Pinkoski James King Marc Le Sieur Mounir El-Ayari John Tierra Paul McKenna Eric Falkenberg-Poetz Ian Gray Kathleen Wronski Lane Mosby John Reyes David Hunt Matthew Campbell Hal Biren Nicholas Waddell Rob Campbell Will Mactaggart Matthew Langsford Simon Partington Serge Zaina Neil Bosch Nevin Chernick Robert Caldwell John Nelson John Sanchez Ken Martin Joanne Lee Jari Stromberg Michael Pickard Alex Senkiw Brad Hunter Mark Begg Rosemary Horwood Benji Miles Blake Dalton Chris Martin Richard Herman Alexandra Horwood Elizabeth Harding Sean Seidman Ida Khajadourian Tyler Steele Francis Sabourin Jonathan MacLeod Andy Zylstra William Ellis Paula O'Brien Allan Fenerdjian Ty Cooke Matthew Phillips Michael Brook Gareth Watson Yaron Orgil James Gellman Ron Hutner Sarah Widmeyer Cally Wong Rebecca Horwood Kieran Young Brad Conacher Lucito Fernandez Mark Wood-Salomon Anthony Rodrigues Tania Rehel Jennifer Kirou Nicole Langer Fadi Atiyeh Dorotea Masacayan Lyndsay Huthmann Virginia Greey Taher Fityani Helen Hatzitzanakis Antoine Niding Alan Young Collin Noble Peter Churchill-Smith Kim McCartney Tessy Karolia Mark Tetrault Jason McCallum Jason MacDonald Mark Ramage Michael Pidhirniak Jonathan Ross Justin Caldwell Marc Istanboulie Scott Baillie Peter Bacsalmasi Tracey Curtis Barry Takemura Jill Rogers-Vertz Francois Normandeau Jennifer Bowen Tommaso De Marco Jody Bent Greg Bieber Lynn MacNeil Patrick Tenpenny Ashley Currin Michael Will Jeff Torchia Kent Racz Serena Cheng Ryan Yeo David Friesen Manon Girardin Haixin Li Matt Finlay Antonio Minicucci Colin Chovin Rick Arora Saulo Lula Khang Ngo Ricardo Alexandre Ryan Counsell Steve Aleksovski Mario Sandoval Sherryann Bower Shirley Khuu Ahsan Mahmood Michael Tan Khalifa Ahsan Mahmood Bob Grabiec Deepak Soni Camelita Forester Mike Maillet Jeremy Yu Celia Cardenas Alisdair Piercy Stacey Kempe Rosie Jackson Jessie Lam Shirley Hermann Rosario Fernandez Jean Pitre Michael Cann Irena Kryzhanovski John Rego William Woo Kim MacDonald Kate Weldon D'Souza Judith Winstanley Tim Willett Joanne Salituro Debbie Mugridge Susanne Fontaine Rina Davda Vadim Movtchan James Wilcock Ryan Goddard Loretta Cleary Raquel Liao Duane Langis JP Janson Luiz Almeida Reza Shokraie Eric Ngabonziza Abdullahi Abdulkadir Praveen Mohanan Fleur Hobro Arlene Davis-Melhado Melissa Jack Wilhelm Klaudusz Manpreet Bagga James Rogers James Mackie Dustin Van Der Hout Kristopher Viel Charles Crick Jacob Baranowski Craig Machel Steve Damberger Sean Hickey Jon Germain Marc Dalpe Greg Phillips Edmun Tsang Lily Khosla Rene Gendreau Kurt Pedersen Cliff Robertson George Halkidis Kelly Milne Kent Coulter Bev Evans Edward Gudewill Mike Hryn Dawn Carey Gilles Deraspe Derek Benedet Ken MacNeal Christian Strigl David Porter Kyle Johnson Nancy Bounadere Max Nykanorov Brenden Soley Fred Banwell Robert Byler Steve Reimer Trevor Stark Rory O'Connor Vincent Yu Greg Cunningham Jeffrey Mackie Annie Deveault Grant MacEachern Jason Ramdial Andrew Marsh Toni San Gabriel Neil Thompson Nichola Gallello Chad Thorpe Helen Tran Alfred Thai Debbie Oswald Donald Ziol Charles Fong Christy Neufeld Zamil Hirji Andy Tungol Isobel Turnbull Ashley Litster Niall Mac Mahon Nick Bakish Andrew Innis Chloe Martin Keenan MacNeal Lloyd Leonard Tanjou Bell Susan Thibodeau John Pantitis Jeffrey Yee Allan Liao Lynn Kotsopoulos Denny Sempasa Kayla Gao Kevin Pedra Pinal Gadhvi Ken Doll Brett Burke Pascal Alonzo Marie-Luisa De Benedictis Ryan Knipfel Sean Hsu Marcus Christensen Andrew Feindel Kyle Richie Diana Dowhaluk Joel Kruzich Andy Rafelman Tim Engelbert George Fisher Mirelle Vitale Randall Bergh Panesh Mistry Vladimir Levtsun Vanessa Gajilomo Don McPherson Keith Bekker Darren Harrold Duarte Freitas Ben Trinh Leonor Agulto Sanjeev Shantharam Esme Hom Luca Di Vito Genan Zamt Javier Velásquez Cathy Macleod Bob Goldberger Mohamed El Tagi Francois Filion James Fray Anne Patterson Robert Hancock Michael Drayton David Rubin Blair Pytak Lou Caci Lorne Searle Marshall Drozduk Stephen Brice Darren Midgley Alan Nelson Adrian Wong Chris Housepian Jim Dennis Gary Rasiuk Nargis Sunderji Ryan Sumner Nicole Budney Alan Sinclair Maureen Glenn Robert Mendenhall Randy Gray Paul Landry Charles De Kovachich Peter MacDougald Olga Constantopoulos Anna Greig Blair Robert Panes Kathy Federkiewicz Talya Brown Edmund Chan Jeffrey Fray Joanne Burke Ivo Mandadjiev Brandon Vignando Sylvia Azoulay Romain Marguet Kelly Johnston George Adu Kerri-Ann Clare Sylvestre Margaret Chow Jasmine Ariss An Nguyen Brian Terra Susan Fry Andrea Hazlewood Andrew Burnett Anson Lee Tom Courteau Myron Kowaliw Nick Twyman Tim Pritchard Cielo Carin Leah Bourgeois Craig Ripenburg Nazia Rehman

