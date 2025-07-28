Richardson Financial Group Limited Enters into Support and Voting Agreement With iA Financial Corporation Inc.

WINNIPEG, MB, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Richardson Financial Group Limited ("RFG") today announced that it has entered into a support and voting agreement with iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA") pursuant to which, among other things, RFG has agreed to vote all of the common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of RF Capital Group Inc. (the "Company") that are directly and indirectly held by it in favour of, and support, the acquisition by iA of all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. iA intends to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in consideration of an amount of $20.00 in cash per Common Share pursuant to a plan of arrangement under Section 182 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Proposed Transaction").

RFG owns 6,730,014 Common Shares and 1409480 Alberta Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of RFG, owns 238,513 Common Shares, which collectively represent approximately 44.32% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, calculated on a non-diluted basis. RFG also owns 30,422 preference shares of Richardson Wealth Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, which are expected to be redeemed in connection with the completion of the Proposed Transaction. Following the completion of the Proposed Transaction, RFG will not own any Common Shares or other equity securities of the Company and its subsidiaries.

A copy of the early warning report filed by RFG under National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the Proposed Transaction will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

RF Capital Group Inc.'s head office is located at 100 Queens Quay East, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5E 1Y3.

About Richardson Financial Group Limited

Richardson Financial Group Limited is a privately-owned Canadian corporation. Headquartered in Winnipeg, the Firm is involved in financial services businesses.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report contact: Dave Brown, Richardson Financial Group Limited, 1220 - One Lombard Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3B 0Y1, telephone: 204-953-7916, email [email protected].