Richardson Centre announces new Tenant Lounge and Golf Simulator Facility

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Richardson Centre, a premier BGO Properties-managed commercial complex, located at the iconic intersection of Portage and Main in Winnipeg announced today that it has commenced the construction of a modern, tenant-exclusive amenity space to be completed in early 2024. Richardson Centre and BGO, in consultation with Richardson Centre tenants, recognized the potential for an exciting new tenant amenity space on the lower level of the Richardson Centre. The new Richardson Centre Tenant Lounge will introduce first-of-their-kind tenant amenities in the Winnipeg Market.

The Richardson Centre Tenant Lounge will be a multipurpose gathering and recreational space and will include flexible meeting and event areas, arcade and board games, a refreshment station, and a Foresight Sports GCHawk golf simulator. The Lounge is a complimentary amenity that will be available for tenants throughout the day, while also functioning as private event space.

"We are thrilled to add the Tenant Lounge to the Richardson Centre's offerings for the enjoyment of our tenants. The space will have a multitude of uses and we anticipate it will be a hub for team-building and social activities to help enrich the in-office work experience for the many businesses that call our building home," said Don Solman, Chair of Lombard Realty Limited, the owner of Richardson Centre.

"The Richardson Centre is the home of James Richardson & Sons, Limited and many of our operating companies and business partners. We are very pleased to offer our employees and the employees of all our valued tenants first class amenities and services. This, and other significant investments we are making at Richardson Centre demonstrates our belief in the future of downtown Winnipeg," said Hartley T. Richardson, President, CEO & Executive Chair of James Richardson & Son, Limited, which is the indirect owner of Richardson Centre Limited.

The Tenant Lounge will complement the existing amenities at Richardson Centre, which includes a 120-person conference centre, underground and open-air parking, a full-service car wash, secured bike storage, access to service-focused businesses, an array of food and beverage offerings, and fine dining options.

About Richardson Centre

Richardson Centre, located at the historic Portage & Main intersection in Winnipeg, includes the 34-storey Richardson Building; Richardson Centre Concourse; Richardson Centre Parkade, and the 8-storey office building at 161 Portage Avenue East.

Richardson Centre is recognized as one of Winnipeg's major real estate developments and is the head office location for James Richardson & Sons, Limited and its affiliated companies.

About BGO Properties

BGO Properties is a leading property management and real estate leasing services provider in Canada, offering a broad range of real estate services aimed at creating sustainable value for our clients. BGO Properties is part of BGO's vertically integrated real estate platform in Canada. BGO Properties is the brand name used by BGO and its real estate services team in Canada. BGO is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor, real estate lender, and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. BGO Properties offers comprehensive management capabilities, including tenant, guest and resident service and retention programs, marketing, revenue enhancement, cost control, preventative maintenance, security and life safety, risk and environmental management, full-service accounting, reporting, banking, and capital programs management.

As of September 30, 2023, BGO Properties property manages more than 62M square feet of office, industrial, retail, and residential space across more than 400 properties throughout Canada on behalf of its clients, including 3rd party clients.

For further information, please visit bgoproperties.com. Media inquiries: Craig Dunsire, General Manager, [email protected], 204-697-8705

SOURCE Richardson Centre Limited