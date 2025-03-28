RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES PASSING OF MR. GERRY GLYNN, TRUSTEE

TORONTO, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - It is with great sadness that the Boards of Trustees of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announce today the passing of Gerry Glynn, Trustee. Gerry passed peacefully in his sleep after a battle with his declining health. He was 67 years old.

"Gerry's legacy is deeply embedded into the structure of our organization. Shaping it has been his core focus for the last 20 years, and his contributions will continue to inspire us for years to come. Gerry was always a private person, and we ask that investors respect the privacy of the Glynn family as we navigate this difficult time." said John Glynn, CEO.

Gerry's seat on the Board will be vacant until a new Trustee is proposed and confirmed at the annual general meeting of Unitholders scheduled on May 2, 2025.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. ("Richards Packaging") which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of approximately 18,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.

