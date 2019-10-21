Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces October 2019 Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended October 31, 2019 of Cdn$0.11 per unit. This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2019 and will be payable on November 14, 2019. Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. the leading packaging distributor in Canada, and third largest in North America. Richards Packaging is a full-service packaging distributor targeting small- and medium-sized North American businesses. Richards Packaging has operated since 1912 and currently serves over 14,200 regional companies from 18 locations throughout North America.

