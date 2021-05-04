Richards Packaging Income Fund announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced that the four nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Unitholders were elected as Trustees of the Fund at the annual general meeting held in Mississauga, Ontario on May 4, 2021.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Donald Wright 5,655,008 87.59 801,329 12.41 Susan Allen 6,361,949 98.54 94,388 1.46 Rami Younes 4,283,816 66.35 2,172,521 33.65 Gerry Glynn 6,038,290 93.53 418,047 6.47

Final voting results on all matters voted are currently available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. ("Richards Packaging"), the leading packaging distributor in Canada, and third largest in North America. Richards Packaging is a full-service packaging distributor targeting small- and medium-sized North American businesses. Richards Packaging has operated since 1912 and currently serves over 17,000 regional companies from 18 locations throughout North America.

For further information: Enzio Di Gennaro, Chief Financial Officer, Richards Packaging Inc., (905) 670-7760, [email protected]

