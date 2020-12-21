Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Changes to Executive Office

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today that Gerry Glynn will be assuming a consulting role with the Fund's subsidiaries, Richards Packaging Holdings and Richards Packaging Holdings 2 Inc. and therefore will be resigning from his chief executive officer position effective by December 31, 2020. Mr. Glynn will maintain his trustee position with the Fund's Board of Trustees and all his director positions with the Fund's subsidiaries' Board of Directors.

Mr. Glynn's activities under his consulting contract, which extends to May 31, 2022, will include focusing on acquisitions as well as profit improvement initiatives.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. the leading packaging distributor in Canada, and third largest in North America. Richards Packaging is a full-service packaging distributor targeting small- and medium-sized North American businesses. Richards Packaging has operated since 1912 and currently serves over 17,000 regional companies from 19 locations throughout North America.

For further information: Gerry Glynn, Chief Executive Officer, Richards Packaging Inc., (905) 670-7760, [email protected]; Enzio Di Gennaro, Chief Financial Officer, Richards Packaging Inc., (905) 670-7760, [email protected]

