RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE OFFICE

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced and celebrated today the retirement of David Prupas, our longtime President and Chief Operating Officer, who has been a pillar of our subsidiary companies' leadership for the last 47+ years. Over those years, David has been instrumental in opening new offices, acquiring and integrating businesses, managing our sales force, and maintaining strong relationships with our supplier base. David is retiring effective immediately to pursue more time with his family and all life has to offer outside the four walls of the Fund's subsidiaries!

We are pleased to announce that effective immediately, John Glynn - President, Clarion Medical Technologies will replace David as President of the Fund. John was hired 15 months ago as VP Corporate Development bringing a breadth of knowledge acquired while consulting in his 3 years at McKinsey & Company as well as company industry experience as Senior Manager, Commercial Insights at Canada Goose and as Director, Omni Channel Operations at Aritzia. John's passion for growing businesses and his analytical edge has been a huge asset for our organization. He will add the role of President at the Fund to his current role at Clarion.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. ("Richards Packaging") which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of approximately 17,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.

SOURCE Richards Packaging Income Fund

For further information: Enzio Di Gennaro, Chief Financial Officer, Richards Packaging Inc., (905) 670-7760, [email protected]