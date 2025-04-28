Richard Myerscough Sells Securities In ALUULA Composites Inc.

VICTORIA, BC, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Richard Myerscough, through Winston Ventures Inc. ("Winston") and 1485963 B.C. Ltd. ("148", and together with Winston, the "Affiliated Entities"), each of which are controlled by Mr. Myerscough, completed a private sale of 1,872,488 common shares ("Common Shares") of ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (the "Company") at a price of C$0.40 per Common Share and 138,935 Common Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.20 per Common Share for aggregate proceeds of C$776,782.08 to arm's length parties (the "Transactions"). Mr. Myerscough sold Common Shares for his own economic and financial purposes. Mr. Myerscough has no current or future plans for purchases or sales of Common Shares at this time.

Prior to completion of the Transactions, Mr. Myerscough beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over, directly or indirectly, jointly with the Affiliated Entities, 7,656,679 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 30.55% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Upon completion of the Transactions, Mr. Myerscough and the Affiliated Entities have control and direction over 5,645,256 Common Shares, representing approximately 22.53% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An Early Warning Report will be filed in connection with the Transactions on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information or to request a copy of the Early Warning Report to which this press release relates, please contact Richard Myerscough, Director of the Company at 250-744-9467. The Company's head office is located at #300, 4240 Glanford Avenue, Victoria, British Columbia V8Z 4B8, Canada.