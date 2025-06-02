RICHARD HAINS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL CONTROL OF COMMON SHARES OF RTG MINING INC.

LONDON, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Richard Hains today announced that on May 30, 2025 he acquired beneficial ownership of an additional 241,269,841 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of RTG Mining Inc. ("RTG"), head office at Level 1, 516 Hay St. Subiaco, Western Australia 6008, Australia. The Common Shares were acquired on a private placement basis at a price of AUD 0.025 (equivalent to approximately CAD 0.022, assuming an AUD to CAD exchange rate of AUD 1: CAD 0.89) per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of AUD 6,031,746.03 (equivalent to approximately CAD 5,368,253.96) (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Hains held ownership or control over 207,537,014 Common Shares on a diluted basis, representing approximately 18.39% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately following the Acquisition, Mr. Hains held ownership or control over a total of 448,806,855 Common Shares, representing approximately 23.76% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes and Mr. Hains may from time to time increase or decrease his holdings of Common Shares or other securities of RTG.

A copy of the early warning report being filed by Mr. Hains with the applicable securities regulators will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable securities laws, please contact: Richard Hains, +44 20 7724 1528.