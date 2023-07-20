RIBEYE BUTCHER SHOP SHERWOOD PARK GRAND OPENING!

EDMONTON, AB, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Ribeye Butcher Shop is thrilled to announce the opening of the brand's newest storefront, located at Unit 630 - 205 Festival Way in Sherwood Park, Alberta on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Ribeye Butcher Shop curates a wide variety of products and cuts, including high-quality Wagyu beef, dry-aged steaks, prepared foods, and their famous Smash Burgers (produced using only steak trimming and beef chuck, ensuring the full utilization of all proteins moving through the shop). As an owner-operated business, they seek out and train enthusiastic and knowledgeable team members who offer friendly service and provide thoughtful recommendations.

"We're excited to bring our passion and quality meat to the Sherwood Park community. Customers can expect to find local meats, poultry & game from Alberta plus Japanese A5 wagyu. We also stock our pantry from 17 small Edmonton food producers. Small batches taste better and we support local food makers." offers Sam Gundy, Master Butcher.

In addition to the shop in Sherwood Park, this full-service butcher shop brand has a location in St. Albert (Erin Ridge) and three locations in Edmonton (Windermere, Manning and Terra Losa). The shops are open 7 days a week from 10:00am - 7:00pm daily. Ribeye also offers delivery services, and province-wide shipping so that Albertans near and far can cook up their wide variety of products.

You are invited to check out Alberta's premium, local butcher shop – bringing back the classic qualities and butchery experience from your local butcher with modern day convenience.

SOURCE Ribeye Butcher Shop

For further information: Ribeye Butcher Shop, Nicole Leidl, (780) 469-5126, [email protected], ribeyebutcher.ca