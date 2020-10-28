Ribbon's Call Trust™ Wins "User Behavior Analytics Platform of the Year" in the 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its comprehensive Call Trust solution has been recognized as User Behavior Analytics Platform of the Year in the 2020 Cybersecurity Awards.

Ribbon Call Trust

"While our phones have never had as compelling a presence in our lives as they do today, we no longer trust phone calls due to the proliferation of nuisance and fraud calls. Unfortunately, this also means that we miss valuable calls in an attempt to avoid the bad ones," said Tony Scarfo, Ribbon's EVP and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit. "We developed Call Trust to mitigate this situation and empower service providers with a solution that is intended to restore trust for their end users. We're thrilled to have won this award and want to congratulate all of the winners."

Ribbon's breakthrough Call Trust identity assurance portfolio is a comprehensive solution designed to validate a caller's identity, intent, and reputation. Call Trust examines each call in real-time to ensure it is neither fraudulent, spoofed or originating from robocallers. The end-to-end solution raises identity assurance to new levels by leveraging existing STIR/SHAKEN and robocall mitigation procedures, coupled with the latest in behavioral modeling and machine learning techniques to produce advanced reputation scoring and call validation treatment for every call.

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. It provides a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more.

All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com. For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio visit ecitele.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations

Monica Gould

+1 (212) 871-3927

[email protected]

North American Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

[email protected]

APAC, CALA & EMEA Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 212-6922

[email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Related Links

https://ribboncommunications.com/

