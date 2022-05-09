Ribbon Partners with Kontron Transportation to Upgrade SNCF Voyageurs Optical Communications Network

New Optical Transport Network enables one of Europe's largest railway companies to quickly scale to meet growing bandwidth demands, improve operational efficiencies, and enhance network reliability

PLANO, Texas, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that its longtime partner Kontron Transportation has been awarded the Transilien SNCF Voyageurs Optical Transport Network (OTN) project to upgrade SNCF's communications network. The project involves replacing obsolete WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing) equipment in the Paris region with Ribbon's next-generation WDM, including OTN switching technology, part of its IP Wave portfolio.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with our longtime partner Kontron Transportation to help one of the largest and most important transportation companies in Europe upgrade their communications network to the latest in WDM including OTN switching technology," said Sam Bucci, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Ribbon's IP Optical Networks Business Unit. "As an integral part of our IP Wave portfolio, our Optical solutions support some of the world's most vital critical infrastructure sectors including large railway operators like SNCF Voyageurs, helping them dramatically improve their network performance, capacity and reliability."

Kontron Transportation will develop convergent IP (IP/MPLS, MPLS/TP) and optical networking solutions (WDM/OTN) through its expanded partnership with Ribbon. The new network offers SNCF Voyageurs several benefits including increased scalability to handle growing network demands; flexibility in routing services across the network; and the ability to guarantee highly flexible, secure operations communications and services.

"This is a significant milestone on the way to switching from conventional transmission to optical technology on mission-critical networks," said Richard Bussienne VP Mission Critical Networks Kontron Transportation Western Europe. "We are proud, that SNCF Voyageurs selected Kontron Transportation and our partner Ribbon for this important project."

The extensive Kontron-Ribbon solution also delivers the following:

A Multi-Tier Core-Aggregation-Access OTN Switching Architecture, based on Ribbon's 9904X Metro OTN and 9901X Access OTN switches;

A high availability network management system (NMS) with disaster recovery protection;

World-class professional services support of Kontron deployments including training and skills transfer.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally.

About Kontron Transportation

Kontron Transportation is a leading global supplier of end-to-end communications solutions for mission-critical and carrier networks. The portfolio includes GSM-Railways, FRMCS, TETRA, DMR, LTE solutions for mission critical networks as well as mobility solutions for the public transport sector and is enabled through a comprehensive service value chain.

