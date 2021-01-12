Ribbon Appoints Steve McCaffery as Executive Vice President, EMEA and APAC Sales

McCaffery brings 30 years of experience helping carriers and enterprises evolve their business communications

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Steve McCaffery has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific) regions. He reports directly to Ribbon's Chief Executive Officer and President, Bruce McClelland.

"With his track record of growing revenues in EMEA and APAC, and significant experience as a trusted advisor to many of the world's largest carriers and enterprises, Steve will play a pivotal role in helping us execute on our growth plans," said Mr. McClelland. "I look forward to working together and having Steve join my leadership team."

Mr. McCaffery has more than 30 years' experience leading sales and marketing teams and working with global fixed and mobile operators. Before joining Ribbon, he was the CEO of consulting business GOT2, advising technology companies in the convergence, wireless, broadband and video spaces. Previously, McCaffery managed a $2.4B international business addressing both carrier and enterprise customers and was a member of the executive team at ARRIS following the acquisition of Motorola Home. Prior to his time at ARRIS, he built and developed Native Networks, a venture-backed company in the data space which was purchased by Alcatel-Lucent, where he helped manage the Optical Networks business in EMEA.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Ribbon at this critical juncture," said Mr. McCaffery. "The company is positioned for success and I look forward to working with the leadership and sales teams to expand our footprint in the EMEA and APAC markets."

McCaffery succeeds Fernando Valdivielso, who is leaving the company to pursue other interests. "I want to thank Fernando for his accomplishments since the Ribbon-ECI merger, including integrating the APAC and EMEA sales teams," added Mr. McClelland. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

