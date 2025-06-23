Rhythms of Canada Festival Returns for Two Days of Art, Music, Dance, and Celebration

From Pakistan to Cuba, Ghana to Toronto, this year's free headlining performances will bring global rhythms to the Main Stage. The diverse lineup includes:

Natasha Noorani – A genre-bending musician and music historian from Lahore, Pakistan , co-presented with Tawoos Initiative.

– A genre-bending musician and music historian from , co-presented with Tawoos Initiative. Narcy – An Iraqi-Canadian artist, educator, and cultural producer based in Montréal.

– An Iraqi-Canadian artist, educator, and cultural producer based in Montréal. Persian Alchemy – A Toronto -based ensemble rooted in the Persian maqam tradition, co-presented with Small World Music.

– A -based ensemble rooted in the Persian tradition, co-presented with Small World Music. Jorge Betancourt and Café Cubano – One of Canada's first all-Cuban salsa bands, co-presented with Lula Music & Arts.

– One of first all-Cuban salsa bands, co-presented with & Arts. KAYAM – A Canadian artist blending pop, Afrobeats, and R&B, with influences from East Africa , India , and the UK.

– A Canadian artist blending pop, Afrobeats, and R&B, with influences from , , and the UK. Eagleheart Singers – A renowned Toronto -based drum group from the Moose Cree and Wikwemikong First Nations, sharing over 25 years of powerful performances rooted in song, ceremony, and community.

– A renowned -based drum group from the Moose Cree and Wikwemikong First Nations, sharing over 25 years of powerful performances rooted in song, ceremony, and community. Solara – A band formed by eight Humber College students as the culmination of the 2024 Intercultural and Creative Music Fellowship hosted in partnership with the Museum.

– A band formed by eight students as the culmination of the 2024 Intercultural and Creative Music Fellowship hosted in partnership with the Museum. Gye Nyame Band - A Ghanaian-Canadian highlife group combining traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary Canadian influences, co-presented with Batuki Music Society.

In addition to the headlining performances, the TD Pop-Up Performances Stage will showcase local talents, featuring the Toronto Klezmer Society, Achanté, Luis Anselmi, and a unique Tapestry Jam.

On July 1, the Museum will host special Canada Day events, including:

A live performance by The Band of The Royal Regiment of Canada at 12:30 pm .

at . A Citizenship Ceremony hosted by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada to welcome new Canadians.

"Rhythms of Canada has become a cherished annual tradition at the Aga Khan Museum. It is one that truly embodies our pluralistic mandate," says Dr. Sascha Priewe, Director of Collections and Public Programs. "Year after year, this vibrant festival brings together people of all ages and backgrounds to dance, sing, and celebrate. It's a powerful reminder of the ability of the arts to bring communities together and bridge cultures, which lies at the very heart of what we do as a museum."

Filled with immersive and engaging experiences for visitors of all ages, Rhythms of Canada will also include:

Creative Workshops – Offered daily, where visitors can try water marbling, jewellery making, or clay tile design. (Paid registration is required.)

– Offered daily, where visitors can try water marbling, jewellery making, or clay tile design. (Paid registration is required.) Interactive Performances – Where visitors can learn new moves and rhythms in Bollywood dance, flamenco, African drumming, and more.

– Where visitors can learn new moves and rhythms in Bollywood dance, flamenco, African drumming, and more. Local Community Partners – Hands-on activations hosted by community partners, including the Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto Zoo, Ontario Science Centre, and the Bata Shoe Museum, where families can interact with their favourite heritage organizations.

– Hands-on activations hosted by community partners, including the Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto Zoo, Ontario Science Centre, and the Bata Shoe Museum, where families can interact with their favourite heritage organizations. Free Museum Admission – Complimentary access to the Museum Collections Gallery, with reduced $10 admission to the current major exhibition, As the Sun Appears from Beyond: Twenty Years of the Al Burda Award .

– Complimentary access to the Museum Collections Gallery, with reduced admission to the current major exhibition, Delicious Food – A world of flavour from local food trucks and the Museum's on-site restaurant, Diwan.

– A world of flavour from local food trucks and the Museum's on-site restaurant, Diwan. Family Activities – Fun for all ages, including arts and crafts, face painting, and outdoor games.

To learn more about Rhythms of Canada programming, visit agakhanmuseum.org/roc.

About the Aga Khan Museum

The Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada, has been established and developed by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), which is an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). Through permanent and temporary exhibitions, educational activities and performing arts, the Museum's mission is to spark wonder, curiosity, and understanding of Muslim cultures and their connection with other cultures through the arts. Designed by architect Fumihiko Maki, the Museum shares a 6.8-hectare site with Toronto's Ismaili Centre, which was designed by architect Charles Correa. The surrounding landscaped park was designed by landscape architect Vladimir Djurovic.

