For 25 years, RGP Investments has provided its clients with innovative investment solutions. Our team of portfolio managers combines experience, creativity, and a science-based approach to help investors achieve their financial goals. As an investment fund manager specializing in the active management of sectors, we advocate a thoughtful, proven and integrated approach.

The firm is also a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and a member of the Responsible Investment Association for (RiA). Responsible Investing (ESG) is at the heart of our corporate priorities and our investment philosophy, enabling the firm to establish strategic partnerships and position itself as a leader in the field.

The RGP Investments Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. RGP Investments Funds are offered through authorized dealers.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The FundGrade A+® Awards are presented annually by Fundata Canada Inc. to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores through an entire calendar year. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then equally weighted in calculating a monthly FundGrade rating. The FundGrade ratings are divided between five tranches from "A Grade" (superior performance) to "E Grade" (lower performance). The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA (Grade Point Average) style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade rating from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. The FundGrade grades are subject to change each month. For more information, please see the web site www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

For further information: [email protected]; Toll-free number: (855) 370-1077, www.rgpinvestments.ca