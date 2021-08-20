Reynolds Announces New Partnership with DealerCorp Solutions

The automotive retailing solutions provider adds deskit™ to its offerings

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company announced today a new partnership in Canada with DealerCorp Solutions, a software company with a focus on developing high-quality cloud applications for the automotive industry. With this partnership, Reynolds will become a licensed reseller of DealerCorp's premier product, deskit™.

Deskit is a digital retailing solution that enables dealers to desk a deal and present sales and F&I options on any screen, including wall-mounted screens, kiosks, tablets, and personal computers.

"Our new partnership with DealerCorp Solutions, and specifically our ability to now offer deskit to our dealer partners, signifies Reynolds' commitment to developing a start-to-finish digital retailing process for automotive retailers," said Lance Alverson, area vice president of sales at Reynolds. "Deskit's functionality perfectly complements Reynolds' eWorkflow™ solution for our ERA-IGNITE customers, bringing modern desking to dealers' fingertips.

"The value in fully involving a customer in the sales process and turning them into an active participant cannot be overstated," Alverson continued. "It changes their posture from defensive to proactive, which makes a world of difference in both the showroom and in the F&I office. This is exactly the transformation that deskit makes possible."

An accompanying optical character recognition (OCR) solution, stockit, will also be available. Stockit reads dealership inventory invoices and automatically uploads them to deskit, reducing vehicle entry time to minutes and allowing any authorized employee at the dealership to perform the task.

"We're excited about this partnership and the opportunity it represents to reach a whole new host of dealerships," said Gordon Leach, CEO and cofounder of DealerCorp. "Our core mantra is simple: Make the buying experience better by giving customers the sales process they want, and in so doing future-proof the business.

"Deskit does all of the above, enabling a modern retailing approach that leads to higher gross and happier customers," Leach concluded.

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is the automotive industry's largest and most trusted provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships improve business results. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio. In Canada, Reynolds has operations in Mississauga, Ontario, and Montreal, Quebec. (www.reyrey.ca)

