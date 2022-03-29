REYA HEALTH ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST CAMPAIGN: MY BODY, MY BOUNDARIES TO LAUNCH THIS YEAR

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Reya Health, a startup femtech company, announced the launch of its first campaign for 2022: My Body, My Boundaries. The campaign's focus is on how Canadians with uteri define their own boundaries for their bodies, with Reya Health offering a safe environment and a neutral stance in birth control.

Supporting and empowering underrepresented individuals in the health industry, Reya Health is a reliable digital reproductive health counseling platform, starting with helping Canadians find the right birth control option for themselves. Created to highlight uterus owners' health, the campaign will spearhead conversations on birth control, sexual health and the importance of access to and options for better care for all vulva owners.

"Through the weeks to come, we hope to emphasize how individuals get to set boundaries for their own bodies. The entire Reya team hopes to provide a safe space for people to reflect, analyze and share in the conversation surrounding body boundary building - whatever that means to you," said Dallas Barnes, Reya Health's Founder and CEO. "My Body, My Boundaries will be a community movement to drive innovation, change policy and have trying conversations that matter."

The highlights of My Body, My Boundaries are as follows:

An online panel event on March 30 at 7 PM ET , in honour of Women's History Month, will be hosted by Briony Smith of the Toronto Star to discuss all things birth control. It will feature a panel of professionals, including speakers from Reya Health, Reluctant Heroines, Qqs Projects Society, King Fling , and a freelance writer. You can register to attend for free here: https://bit.ly/37WbC3X

to provide government-funded transportation to folks in secluded communities, who need to travel into the city for certain birth control (e.g., IUD insertion) or abortions: This campaign will empower Canadian content creators to speak about the importance of drawing boundaries for their own bodies.

to speak about the importance of drawing boundaries for their own bodies. The campaign will engage with campus organizations across the country to recruit brand ambassadors, who will champion and advocate for Reya Health, and most importantly, will take part in advocating for the My Body, My Boundaries campaign.

For more information about Reya Health, please visit: reyahealth.ca

ABOUT REYA HEALTH

Reya Health is a femtech company that offers curated information on birth control that fits an individual's unique body, eliminating the "one-size-fits-all" method typically available. Through this process, they help users outline all of the little things that can make the biggest difference for their birth control journey, then match them with the right option. Reya Health's mission is to provide people with personalized information and support on their birth control journey online.

