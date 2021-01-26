Rexall Recognized as One of Canada's 2021 Best Employers

Over 8,000 Canadian employees surveyed for the Forbes Best Employers list

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Rexall is being recognized on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers for 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"At Rexall, we're driven to live out our ICARE values of Integrity, Customer-First, Accountability, Respect and Excellence," said Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall. "Today, we are thrilled to be recognized on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2021. This recognition has truly been a team effort. Our leadership team is passionate about creating a culture where our employees can be their authentic selves, grow and excel. That is why it is an honour to be celebrated because we know that this is the way we work every day, The Rexall Way."

Forbes and Statista selected the Canada's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 8,000 Canadian employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. Employees were surveyed from a wide variety of industries, including construction, utilities, automotive, healthcare, retail, banking, food and more.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

At Rexall, our corporate and store teams unite, collaborate, and proudly execute on our shared mission every day. We're not only a health and wellness destination for Canadians, we're a talent destination for the best and brightest in the business. We're proud of our Canadian roots, which date back to 1904, and are equally as proud of who we are today: entrepreneurially-minded, agile, and passionate about evolving the business we have grown and love dearly.

To learn more about careers at Rexall, please visit https://www.rexall.ca/careers .

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health…one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,000 employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugstore, on Instagram at @RexallDrugstoreOfficial and on Facebook at @RexallDrugstore.

