Rexall® Launches Flu Shot Campaign with Added Safety Precautions to Protect Canadians

This year, getting the flu shot is critical. Rexall® is taking steps to ensure Canadians feel safe while getting vaccinated.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Rexall® is officially launching its annual flu vaccine campaign, in an effort to remind Canadians of the importance of protecting themselves, their loved ones, and our communities from getting the flu and spreading it to others.

"As the cold weather approaches, Rexall® is taking a moment to remind everyone about the importance of getting their free flu shot to protect themselves from getting the flu and spreading it to others," said Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall®. "Our top priority is ensuring that every patient feels safe. That's why we've taken extra steps this year – from social distancing, to online scheduling of appointments – to help keep Canadians healthy and well."

Tens of thousands of Canadians get sick each year with the flu, putting extra pressure on hospitals and health care systems across the country. This flu season, Rexall® is offering a simple, safe, and convenient way to book and receive your flu shot through our new digital scheduling tool. This new tool, available online and through the Be Well™ app, allows you to book flu shots and fill out all of the necessary consent forms at your convenience, in the safety and comfort of your home.

At Rexall®, we are anticipating significant demand for flu vaccinations as a result of COVID-19. As always, the health and safety of our patients and employees remain a priority. We have implemented several enhanced protocols intended to keep everyone safe while visiting our Rexall® pharmacies. These enhanced protocols include:

Increased cleaning protocols for high traffic areas and touched surfaces;

Limits to the number of patients/ customers allowed in our retail stores at any one time;

Hand sanitizing stations located throughout our stores;

Adherence to physical distancing when visiting Rexall;

Required masks/ face coverings while working and shopping at our retail stores;

Drive-thru Rexall® locations* to pick up your prescription medications and free delivery of your prescription medications;

Virtual care options and services; and

Updated pharmacy training with enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols

* at select locations

While we encourage patients and customers to schedule their flu shots in advance to reduce crowds and wait times, Rexall® does accept walk-in clients. Additional staff are on hand to ensure adherence to physical distancing and support our patients' needs.

Let's do our part and keep Canadians safe by scheduling your flu vaccination at Rexall® today.

Quick Facts:

Getting your flu shot benefits not only you, but others around you such as seniors or individuals with certain conditions. You can learn more facts about the flu and about individuals who may be at risk of greater complications by clicking here .

. Each year the strain of flu virus changes, and so does the vaccine.

Flu season can start as early as November. It takes about two weeks for the flu shot to reach full effect, so be sure to get the shot as soon as it's available.

Young children - especially those under two - pregnant women and seniors are particularly at risk of serious complications due to the flu. Regulations around young children receiving a flu shot from a pharmacist vary by province.

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health…one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,500 employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugstore, on Instagram at @RexallDrugstoreOfficial and on Facebook at @RexallDrugstore.

SOURCE Rexall

For further information: Andrew Forgione, Media Relations and Public Affairs, 905-671-4586, [email protected]