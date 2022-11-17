Rexall® announces e-commerce platform powered by Instacart

All your Rexall favourites are now available online with the click of a button

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Rexall is announcing the expansion of its e-commerce service offerings in partnership with and powered by Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America. Customers now have additional options to find all their Rexall favourites online, including over-the-counter medications, health and wellness, beauty and personal, household and convenience products, with quick and easy delivery via Instacart in as fast as an hour.

"Rexall is thrilled to be expanding its online shopping experience to our customers across Canada," said Mary Kelly, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, at Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC. "Being able to power our e-commerce platform with a trusted partner like Instacart will allow our communities to experience a quick and easy, same-day delivery option for the products they need right to their front door."

Instacart's partnership with Rexall will be available throughout 275 retail locations across Canada excluding Manitoba. The e-commerce store will feature the full catalogue of Rexall over-the-counter medications and product favourites, including seasonal goods. All online product prices will be reflective of weekly sales and discounts. In addition, Rexall Be Well® members will also be able to earn base reward points on all their online purchases.

"At Instacart, we're dedicated to giving customers same-day access to the essentials they need from the retailers they love," said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Today, we're proud to expand on that commitment to offer Rexall's broad assortment of health and wellness essentials delivered in as fast as an hour through the Instacart App and Rexall's new white-label e-commerce experience, powered by the Instacart Platform."

As part of Rexall's commitment to caring for Canadians' health one person at a time, customers and patients can expect quality, accuracy, and timely orders. To order Rexall items for delivery, customers can visit www.rexall.ca or www.instacart.ca/store/rexall Customers can chat directly with their Instacart shopper as their order is being shopped for and will receive real-time updates as their order is packaged and delivered.

About Rexall

With a dynamic history of innovation and growth dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health, one person at a time. Operating approximately 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,000 employees provide compassionate care to patients, becoming their trusted health partners along their wellness journey.

Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC and a proud member of the global McKesson Canada Corporation family, a diversified healthcare company with deep roots in supporting patients across Canada.

For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugStore, on Instagram at @RexallDrugStoreOfficial, and @RexallCareNetwork and on Facebook at @RexallDrugStore

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,000 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for hundreds of thousands of Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com

SOURCE Rexall

For further information: Media Contacts: Andrew Campbell, [email protected]; Instacart, [email protected]