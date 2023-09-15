Rexall Launches First Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic in Sherwood Park

Progressive new model focuses on leveraging full scope of primary and clinical care by pharmacists addressing urgent healthcare needs and promoting preventative care

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Rexall is proud to unveil its first Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic in Sherwood Park, Alberta, to provide even more personalized and accessible care to the community. Opening its doors at 301 Wye Road on Friday, September 15, the clinic will offer personalized care to the community while providing immediate pharmacist treatment for minor illnesses, as well as services including chronic disease management, immunizations, men's and women's health, and point-of-care testing, among others.

Rexall's Inaugural Pharmacy Care Walk-In Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (CNW Group/Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC.) The pharmacists in order are: Rania Gaied Randeep Birdi Joanne Mah And Eunice Caouette (CNW Group/Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC.)

Rexall's Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic addresses gaps in accessible healthcare by increasing the value that pharmacists can offer patients, especially when it comes to preventative healthcare and the management of chronic conditions.

"It can be a challenge for Canadians to get timely access to care, between busy emergency departments and family physician or nurse-practitioner schedules," says Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall Pharmacy Group. "Our Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic is designed to provide a quick and convenient channel to quality care to the community, both for immediate and preventative care including immunizations, travel health regimens, and vitamin or supplement recommendations. The continuity of care that our pharmacists will provide to the Sherwood Park community is particularly important for those living with chronic health conditions."

Alberta is the first province in Canada to make Additional Prescribing Authorization (APA) available to pharmacists as a way to reduce the pressure on family doctors and healthcare institutions. The Alberta College of Pharmacists oversees and reviews the APA designation process.



The Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic will offer a wide range of services, including:

Chronic disease management (diabetes, hypertension, etc.)

Women's and men's health (contraceptives, hair loss, etc.)

Travel health

Point of care testing (Lipids, COVID, etc.)

Weight management

Immunization and injections

Smoking cessation

Minor illnesses (UTI, pink eye, cold sores, minor skin conditions, and allergic rhinitis, among others)

Prescription refills and renewals

There are five pharmacists available at the clinic and ready to serve, with prescribing authority and a combined 60+ years of pharmacy experience, including additional certifications in diabetes education and travel medicine.

About Rexall

With a dynamic history of innovation and growth dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health, one person at a time. Operating approximately 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,000 employees provide compassionate care to patients, becoming their trusted health partners along their wellness journey.

Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC and a proud member of the global McKesson Canada Corporation family, a diversified healthcare company with deep roots in supporting patients across Canada.

