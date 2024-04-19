Rexall Launches First Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic in Barrie

Local Rexall® pharmacists can now assess and provide required care for common illnesses, addressing immediate healthcare needs and promoting preventive care.

BARRIE, ON, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Rexall is proud to unveil its first Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic in Barrie, Ontario on Friday, April 19. Located at 353 Duckworth Street, the clinic will offer personalized care to the community while providing immediate pharmacist treatment for minor illnesses, as well as services including chronic disease management, vaccinations, men's and women's health, and point-of-care testing, among others.

Rexall Barrie Pharmacy Care Walk-In Clinic Team. Photo by Stephan Potopnyk (CNW Group/Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC.) Rexall celebrates their first Ontario pharmacy walk-in clinic opening in Barrie, Ontario. Photo by Stephan Potopnyk (CNW Group/Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC.)

Rexall's Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic is dedicated to enhancing accessible healthcare by increasing the value pharmacists provide to patients, especially when it comes to preventative healthcare and chronic condition management. We are taking a collaborative approach to work with primary care physicians throughout the Barrie community. Additionally, we offer virtual physician care services when needed, further improving access to comprehensive care for our patients.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of our Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic, which will enhance healthcare access in the Barrie community by empowering local pharmacists to assess and provide necessary care for immediate health concerns and improving long-term health outcomes," says Qaiser Hassan, pharmacy manager for the Barrie Rexall Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic. "We look forward to empowering individuals in the Barrie community to actively manage a healthy and happy lifestyle. This initiative brings us closer to strengthening the bond between healthcare providers and patients, aligning with Rexall's commitment to caring for Canadians' health, one person at a time."

Services that will be offered to patients at the Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic include:

Minor illnesses (mild acne, UTI, pink eye, eczema, cold sores, seasonal allergies, etc.)

Chronic disease management (diabetes, hypertension, etc.)

Women's and men's health

Travel health and vaccinations

Point of care testing (Lipids, A1C, COVID, etc.)

Immunization and injections

Smoking cessation

Prescription refills and renewals

On-site physician virtual care

The launch event on Friday, April 19th, 2024, will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the clinic's state-of-the-art facilities, and a chance to meet the passionate healthcare professionals who will be serving the community.

For more information, please visit rexall.ca/clinic-duckworth

About Rexall

With a dynamic history of innovation and growth dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canada's health, one person at a time. Operating approximately 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,000 employees provide compassionate care to patients, becoming their trusted health partners along their wellness journey.

Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC and a proud member of the global McKesson Canada Corporation family, a diversified healthcare company with deep roots in supporting patients across Canada.

For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugStore, on Instagram at @RexallDrugStoreOfficial, and @RexallCareNetwork and on Facebook at @RexallDrugStore

SOURCE Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC.

For further information: Media Contact, [email protected]