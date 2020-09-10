Rexall Launches Be Well™ to bring together health, wellness and rewards

75% of young Canadians are willing to shift to digital health and wellness services

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Rexall is pleased to officially launch Be Well™, Canada's most health-focussed loyalty program and app, making it easier and more rewarding for Canadians to interact with their health and wellness.

According to a recent study commissioned by Rexall, the State of Wellness Report1, 37% of Canadians have found COVID-19 moved their health and wellness experience to more digital or virtual channels, but at the same time, 44% found that this made their ability to manage their health more complicated, leading to changing consumer sentiments.

"Canadians have been clear – traditional loyalty programs are not meeting their evolving needs," said Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall. "They want more than simply rewards. We know that 1 in every 3 Canadians has missed or knowingly delayed a prescription refill because the process isn't convenient2. They want better tools, better data, and better ways to ultimately manage and improve their health and wellness. That's exactly what we're bringing to the table with the introduction of Be Well™."

Sometimes we all need a little motivation to make healthy decisions in our lives. We know that when you live well, you feel better. And when you feel better, life is good. We also know that 1 in 4 Canadians are not confident they have access to comprehensive medication history all in one place, which poses a barrier in making healthy decisions3.

"Wellness is a highly individualized journey, where one size absolutely does not fit all," continued Caprio. "Be Well™, is here to offer better value, greater benefits and a path to better health compared to any other loyalty program currently on the market. Taking care of your well-being is now as rewarding as it should be."

Be Well™ makes the journey to better health and wellness easier, simpler and more rewarding, allowing patients and customers to:

– Track health, wellness, and medical history. Users will be able to securely access their medication and vaccination history, as well as wellness information across all Rexall pharmacies. Patients can also track important health metrics on the Be Well™ app, such as heart rate, step counter, and more. – Earn and redeem points on a personalized platform, linked to wellness purchases. Earn 10 points on every dollar spent on eligible purchases, redeemable for exclusive and personalized discounts on health and wellness products across Canada. – Connect to local Rexall pharmacies and have access to expanded online pharmacy services. Patients can send photos of their prescription through the Be Well™ app, and easily add, manage, and refill prescriptions digitally. The Be Well™ app will also have virtual consultations, adherence tools, access to lab results and more.

Be Well™ helps Canadians live their best lives through simple tools, convenient services, incredible savings and personalized value. For more information, visit www.letsbewell.ca.

Quick Facts

To read the full State of Wellness report, please click here

To start earning and redeeming Be Well™ points today, simply download the Be Well™ app on the App Store or Google Play or pick up your Be Well™ card at your neighbourhood Rexall.

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health…one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,500 employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugstore, on Instagram at @RexallDrugstoreOfficial and on Facebook at @RexallDrugstore.

