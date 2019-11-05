Rexall encourages all eligible Canadians to protect themselves by getting their flu shot, as the country braces for flu season

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Cold and flu season is here, and Rexall is encouraging Canadians to keep their wellness a priority by getting their flu shots, which can help protect them from influenza, a potentially life-threatening infection.

"Rexall has a strong footprint across Canada and is well positioned to offer quality healthcare services to protect Canadians from becoming sick," said Nicolas Caprio, COO and General Manager of Rexall. "We encourage all Canadians to visit their local pharmacy to receive their flu shot."

"Many people are unaware that approximately 3,500 Canadians die each year from the flu, making it one of the ten leading causes of death in Canada", says Manvir Sohal, Rexall's District Manager and Licensed Pharmacist. "Unfortunately, last year's vaccine will not protect you this year. While most people recover from the flu in seven to ten days, those with immature, or weakened immune systems, such as children, and seniors, are at higher risk for complications.That's why we are encouraging all eligible Canadians to get a flu shot, especially those who can't afford to get sick."

While waiting for the flu shot, there are several ways we can build up our immunity and keep well – frequent hand washing, a healthy diet filled with vitamin C boosting foods and lots of rest are all integral to maintaining peak health during the colder months. And, of course, additional helpful information or friendly advice is always available from a Rexall pharmacist.

To sign up for Rexall flu alerts, visit https://www.rexall.ca/flushotemail. For a full list of Rexall locations visit www.rexall.ca/storelocator.

Quick Facts

If 9.9 million Canadians get the flu shot this year, we will:

Kiss 433,000 flu cases goodbye

Reduce flu-related doctor's office visits by 10,000

Keep 2,800 flu cases out of our emergency rooms

flu cases out of our emergency rooms And prevent 197 flu-related deaths

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth. Our focus is caring for Canadians health, one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,000 employees are dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca.

