Rexall Celebrates Great Place to Work® Certification

Prestigious distinction based on employee feedback, extensive workplace experience survey

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Rexall is proud to be recognized with the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

"It brings me an immense sense of pride for Rexall to be recognized with the Great Place to Work® Certification," said Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall. "Every day, our dedicated, passionate and caring team members are encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work. Today's designation proves to myself and our leadership team that we are successful in creating a culture where our employees feel valued, recognized and supported in attaining their true potential."

This latest recognition is part of a series of designations that highlight Rexall as a world class employer that empowers and celebrates its employees, including the 2021 Innovative HR Award, the 2021 Forbes Canada's Best Employer award and the 2020 Canadian HR Team of the Year Gold Winner award. And, for the fourth consecutive year, Rexall private label products have been recognized for the Retail Council of Canada Grand Prix New Product Awards. Rexall's commitment to being the best place to work is driven by our ICARE values of Integrity, Customer-First, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

At Rexall, our corporate and store teams unite, collaborate, and proudly execute on our shared mission every day. We're not only a health and wellness destination for Canadians, we're a talent destination for the best and brightest in the business. We're proud of our Canadian roots, which date back to 1904, and are equally as proud of who we are today: entrepreneurially minded, agile, and passionate about evolving the business we have grown and love dearly.

To learn more about careers at Rexall, please visit https://www.rexall.ca/careers.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health…one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugstore, on Instagram at @RexallDrugstoreOfficial and on Facebook at @RexallDrugstore.

