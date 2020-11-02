Rexall Care Network Launches 'Spotlight on Caregivers' Virtual Panel Event

Canadian singer, songwriter and caregiver, Jann Arden to share personal experience and perform

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Rexall is announcing the first Rexall Care Network virtual panel event with a Spotlight on Caregivers, to honour and raise awareness for caregivers during the month of November.

"Caregiving is a cause that speaks to Rexall as an organization and reflects what we feel is important to our employees and customers", said Frank Monteleone, President & Chair, Rexall Care Network and SVP Human Resources. "Caregivers in our communities are truly unsung heroes. That's why we're on a mission to take care of and support the caregiver community so they can take care of the ones they love."

The month of November is dedicated to highlighting the invaluable contributions caregivers provide their families and loved ones. During Digital Health Week, from November 16th through to November 20th, the Rexall Care Network will host a 'Spotlight on Caregivers' Panel Event. The panel discussion will provide education and support to caregivers and all Canadians during a deeply challenging time through the rapidly changing COVID-19 epidemic and inspire new ideas that can help improve the current system of care. This includes sharing experiences, fostering community and discussing innovative new approaches.

Rexall stores across Canada will also host a holiday bubble campaign from November 17th until December 24th, which gives customers and patients the opportunity to purchase a holiday bubble or round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Proceeds raised from the holiday bubble campaign will support the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), and help make a difference in local communities across Canada.

"At the Rexall Care Network, we focus our efforts and funding on health and well-being programs in support of children and youth, older adults and caregivers to provide them with much needed respite and a break from caregiving," continued Monteleone. "The Alzheimer's Society of Toronto and Canadian Mental Health Association are two caregiving causes our employees and customers are proud to support."

As part of our awareness efforts, the Rexall Care Network is honoured to welcome Jann Arden, as a special guest during the event. Jann Arden will share her personal caregiving story, an intimate performance, and announce a donation to further support Canadian caregivers through the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Association.

Our panelists for our Spotlight on Caregivers virtual panel event include:

Hon. Christine Elliott , Deputy Premier & Minister of Health - Ontario

, Deputy Premier & Minister of Health - Dr. Michael Gardam , Women's College Hospital

, Women's College Hospital Margaret Eaton , Canadian Mental Health Association

, Canadian Mental Health Association David Del Balso , Tia Health

, Tia Health Nicolas Caprio , Rexall

, Rexall Frank Monteleone , Rexall Care Network

Viewers will be able to watch the virtual event at www.rexallcarenetwork.ca on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Proceeds raised from this panel event will support the Alzheimer's Society of Toronto. To further recognize caregivers, Rexall offers caregivers a 20% discount on the first Tuesday of each month that can be redeemed at all Rexall stores on November 3rd. The discount can be found online at www.rexall.ca/caregiverdaynov3.

About the Rexall Care Network

Since 2002, Rexall has been helping build strong and vibrant communities by supporting numerous charitable organizations. Over the past 17 years, Rexall has contributed over $15 million dollars towards local communities through children's and seniors' programs and services across Canada. In late 2018, Rexall undertook a review of its Care Network commitments with a goal of bringing more focus to our giving platform and maximizing the social impact. Rexall endeavoured to identify the cause that speaks to Rexall as an organization and reflects what is important to employees and customers – caregiving is this cause. For more information, visit rexall.ca/carenetwork

Follow us on Instagram: @RexallCareNetwork

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health…one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,500 employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca.

Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugstore

Follow us on Instagram: @RexallDrugstoreOfficial

Like us on Facebook: @RexallDrugstore

SOURCE Rexall

For further information: Andrew Forgione, Media Relations and Public Affairs, [email protected]