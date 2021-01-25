Rexall and Uber Eats Partner to Deliver Healthcare Products to Canadians

Over 800 healthcare and convenience products available for direct to home delivery

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Rexall® is announcing a new direct to consumer partnership with Uber EatsTM, available at 200 Rexall locations across Canada. Together, Rexall and Uber Eats will give customers access to over 800 quality products through the Uber Eats mobile or desktop app, with items ranging from health, personal care, household, cleaning, beauty, cosmetics, baby supplies and more.

"As Canadians across the country do their best to stay home, Rexall is excited to increase convenience and expand our service offering to customers," said Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall. "Uber is a perfect partner for us, as we continue with our goal of bringing much-needed health and personal care products to our customers safely and quickly."

Rexall's 200 participating stores are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. With Uber Eats, local customers can place orders for delivery or in-store pick-up.

"If you need non-prescription or personal care items delivered to your door, Uber Eats and Rexall have you covered," said Lola Kassim, General Manager, Uber Eats Canada. "We're excited to launch this new partnership, providing Canadians in 63 cities with a convenient ordering and delivery option with Rexall."

As part of Rexall's efforts to take care of Canadians' health… one person at a time, customers and patients can expect quality, accuracy, and timely orders. A quick and convenient way to order essential items can be easily scheduled, bagged by a Rexall employee, and ready for pickup at the nearest Rexall of choice or delivered with Uber Eats. Select Rexall locations will have a clearly marked area and instructions for where delivery people can pick up orders or customers can collect orders. A positive customer experience is important to Rexall and Uber Eats – orders will be quality checked for accuracy.

To learn more about this exciting new partnership, please visit www.ubereats.com/ca/brand/rexall.

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health…one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,500 employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca. Follow us on Twitter: @RexallDrugstore, on Instagram at @RexallDrugstoreOfficial and on Facebook at @RexallDrugstore.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 400,000 restaurants in more than 6,000 cities across 45 countries and six continents who make meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes while maintaining an average delivery time under 30 minutes.

