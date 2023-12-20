Rexall Adds to Pharmacy Offering, to Prioritize Community Health During the Winter Months

Ontarians can be prescribed oral antiviral treatment for flu at Rexall Pharmacies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Rexall today announced Tamiflu is available and can be prescribed by your pharmacist across Ontario Rexall pharmacies, marking a significant step in reducing the severity and duration of viral respiratory illnesses this winter season. This essential antiviral treatment is accessible to eligible individuals across the province.

Ontarians can now visit their local Rexall pharmacy for a therapeutic assessment to determine if a prescription for Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) is the right treatment for their symptoms. This service ensures timely and effective care for those who may benefit from antiviral treatment. It works by inhibiting an enzyme the flu virus needs to spread through your body. If it is used within two days of the start of flu symptoms, oseltamivir can reduce the time it takes for flu symptoms to improve.

"With the introduction of oseltamivir (Tamiflu) pharmacist prescribing across Rexall, we're offering Ontarians another effective tool to protect their health as we head into the winter season," said Ricky Tiwana, Senior Director of Central Pharmacy Operations at Rexall. "This antiviral medication is critical in the fight against respiratory viruses like the flu. We're happy to be part of the solution to help a healthcare system under pressure and benefit Ontarians across the province. We encourage everyone eligible to utilize these services as part of their health management this season."

Who is eligible for a Therapeutic Assessment for Tamiflu Prescriptions:

Individuals with instructions from Public Health or IPAC for influenza prophylaxis following an outbreak.

Those with confirmed or suspected influenza A or B and starting treatment within two days of symptom onset.

Tamiflu is not covered by OHIP. Customers must check their coverage or consult with pharmacists for more information.

For more information visit any Rexall location across Ontario.

