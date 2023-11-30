REX COACHING SETTING SIGHTS ON US ENTRY

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian born REX Coaching, led by respected industry icon and thought leader - Tyler McLay of Tyler McLay Realty Group; is setting it's sights on a US entry, anticipated launching of Q1 2024. One of the fastest growing companies in Toronto, the potential is unlimited for REX. Peers are naturally inspired by this billionaire producers passion and charisma for the real estate industry. With well over a decade of decorated success under his impressive belt; this masters educated, top 1% nationally ranked, third generation phenom has embarked on an ambitious journey - to improve the quality of Realtors across North America, offering for the first time; a formal education for real estate sales professionals. Already seeing massive success in large Canadian markets, REX is making waves in dramatic fashion. Attracting students at all stages of their real estate careers, Tyler has a unique ability to simplify the complexities and inspire unwavering confidence through a concept he calls "authority sales". A no shortcut, no BS approach to compounding improvement of relevant knowledge and skill combined with superb execution and communication. Proof is in the pudding as they say; as if Tyler's own staggering sales results aren't enough, the growth of his team inspires confidence in any that consider coaching with REX. A program built of refined principles developed over a decade, adaptive systems and detailed framework that can be taught and replicated by any agent willing to invest their time.

REX Coaching is led by Tyler McLay (pictured), a third generation GTA Realtor, holding a masters degree in real estate from Forbes #1 ranked Canadian business school. Both individually and as a team, with Tyler McLay Realty Group, Tyler places in the top 1% of agents in the country both in GCI and transaction volume. Experience teaching at both college and university institutions, Tyler embodies all the personality traits you’d expect from a great leader, teacher and coach. Popularly regarded as a leader for inspiring results, promoting passion and instilling confidence - Tyler’s unwavering support for students and ability to believe in advancement for all, allows him to maintain belief in anyone’s ability to improve. Tyler states that sales is a skill that can be learned, refined and improved - through the right practice and teachings. His “authority selling” program developed over his decade long career in real estate sales pulls from real life experience, wrapped into digestible content and lessons. Tyler is active on Instagram both from REX Coaching, @rexcoaching and as a salesperson leading his top performing team @tylermclayrealtygroup (CNW Group/REX Coaching)

Currently accepting new students, REX - an acronym for "Real Estate Xcellence", has three options for coaching. The self guided formal education is the priciest ticket option, priced just under $3800. The course is advertised as a 40 hour program, organized into 12 weeks of valuable content. To get Tyler one on one, membership coaching is also available at $999 monthly - comprising of high-energy weekly sessions tailored to you and your business. For the newer agents, or those looking to sample the value within REX, can apply for the bi-weekly group zoom seminars, hosted live by Tyler every other Wednesday. Online group training is a monthly investment of $249 - shown on the REX website, rexcoaching.com. Aside from the 40 hour course that's a one time purchase, coaching memberships request a 6 month minimum commitment.

One of the biggest issues in the real estate sales world in the lack of quality education and training. REX provides the epitome of coaching excellence; having great leadership and a proven track record. The US welcomes REX Coaching.

SOURCE REX Coaching

For further information: Tyler McLay, 6479912432, [email protected]