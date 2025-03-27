Revvo Joins Geotab's Order Now Program to Deliver AI-Powered Tire Intelligence, Reducing Downtime & Maximizing Fleet Efficiency

Revvo Integration Drives Proactive Fleet Management through AI-Driven Insights

ATLANTA, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Geotab USA Inc, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions announced today that Revvo Technologies has joined its newly expanded Order Now program. Previously available only for hardware solutions, the program now includes software offerings, providing fleets with a seamless way to access and purchase a curated range of solutions from the Geotab Marketplace .

Revvo Technologies provides fleets with an advanced, AI-powered tire intelligence platform. This solution delivers near real-time monitoring and predictive analytics on tire health, including pressure, temperature, and wear, to minimize vehicle downtime and drive cost savings. With Revvo Lite, Revvo's intelligent tire management solution, fleets can streamline the adoption of advanced tire monitoring technology directly through Order Now.

''By expanding Geotab's Order Now program to include software solutions like Revvo Lite, we're demonstrating our commitment to providing businesses with choice, flexibility, and confidence,'' said Robin Kinsey, Associate Vice President, Marketplace at Geotab. ''The inclusion of Revvo Lite in Geotab's Order Now program marks a significant step forward in proactive fleet management, enabling customers to simplify their operations and leverage AI-driven insights that translate to reduced downtime, extended tire lifespan, and a tangible return on investment.''

"Joining Geotab's Order Now program is an exciting step for Revvo and our customers," said Sunjay Dodani, Co-Founder and CEO of Revvo Technologies. "Fleet managers need seamless access to the right tools to stay ahead of maintenance challenges and maximize vehicle use. As an Order Now partner, we are making it easier than ever for fleets to proactively monitor tire health, predict tire related downtime events, and automate actionable insights that drive ROI."

The Order Now program is designed to streamline procurement and strengthen collaboration between Geotab, its Reseller Partners, and Marketplace solution providers. By integrating software solutions into the program, Geotab enhances customer access to cutting-edge tools that support smarter, data-driven fleet management.

Learn more about how Revvo's AI-powered tire intelligence can help your fleet reduce downtime and maximize efficiency. Visit Revvo's page on the Geotab Marketplace: https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/revvo-lite/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

About Revvo Technologies



Revvo is improving how vehicles move on our roads through a tire sensor-agnostic AI platform that gives real-time remote tire management insights based on 1 billion miles of data. Connecting every tire on thousands of vehicles in trucking fleets, delivery vans, and cars, Revvo's predictive solution improves safety, efficiency, and uptime for drivers and operators. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Revvo has monitored over 975 billion tire rotations for an unmatched depth of safety and performance analysis. More information is available at www.revvo.ai .

