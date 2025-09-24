FoodCycler® Expands Proven Food Waste Diversion Programs to U.S. Communities

With over 300,000 FoodCycler units sold worldwide and a proven record of impact, including diverting over 70,000 tons of food waste from landfills, FoodCycler is uniquely positioned to help communities, businesses, and institutions meet their sustainability targets while empowering residents to modernize their food waste routines.

Bridging Policy and Practice

Across North America, new regulations are putting pressure on households to adapt. New York City recently mandated curbside organics collection, while Ontario limits households to just two bags of garbage every two weeks. Yet for many families, the day-to-day reality is that viable, convenient solutions remain limited.

FoodCycler, developed by Food Cycle Science™, bridges that gap with an indoor countertop appliance that reduces food waste volume by up to 90%. The technology transforms the scraps into a dry, odorless by-product that can be used in gardens or safely discarded - addressing the pain points of pests, odors, and weekly curbside waits.

A Proven Program Model

FoodCycler's partnership programs have already demonstrated success in Canada. By subsidizing household units to residents, municipalities have accelerated waste diversion, reduced landfill reliance, and achieved measurable GHG reductions.

In the U.S., FoodCycler has already begun collaborating with municipalities and counties directly, as well as through waste hauler partnerships, such as Casella Waste Systems in NE USA, and Waste Connections in Texas, to provide extended organics disposal solutions in communities with limited or no options.

FoodCycler's programs also extend beyond municipalities to schools and multi-residential buildings, where they deliver not only cost savings but also operational efficiencies, while helping organizations meet ESG and sustainability goals.

Outdated Habits Are on Borrowed Time

For too long, households have been locked into outdated disposal routines such as bags of food scraps destined for landfill. Another outdated habit is relying on garbage disposals – convenient, but they often send food waste into sewers, a pathway the U.S. EPA ranks among the least-preferred due to added treatment and infrastructure burdens4. FoodCycler's programs keep organics out of both landfills and drains, delivering a more sustainable outcome.

"Our programs show that when you combine technology with accessibility, people change their habits overnight," said Bradley Crepeau, CEO of Food Cycle Science. "We're proud to expand this success beyond Canada and into the United States, helping more communities take control of their food waste."

"Waste Connections is excited to partner with Food Cycle Science to bring cutting-edge food waste solutions to the communities we serve. By introducing FoodCycler technology to our municipal customers, Waste Connections sets itself apart by offering tangible cost-effective solutions to pressing environmental challenges," said Steve Berry, Municipal Sales & Relations Manager at Waste Connections, Southern Region.

A Call to Modernize

Nearly 40% of U.S. food waste originates in households¹, totaling more than 66 million tons annually². In Canada, an estimated 2.3 million tons of edible food are wasted each year³. Combined with rising costs and mounting regulatory pressures, the need for modernization is urgent.

FoodCycler's message is clear: trash habits need to move out of the 1900s and into the modern era. With proven impact in Canadian municipalities, early partnerships in the U.S., and expanding solutions for schools, businesses, and multi-residential buildings, households and communities finally have the tools to act.

About FoodCycler

FoodCycler® delivers market-leading food waste recycling technology, powered by patented innovations and proven diversion results. Trusted by households, municipalities, schools, and businesses worldwide, FoodCycler transforms everyday food scraps into a fraction of their original volume - cleanly, quietly, and odorlessly.

Powered by Food Cycle Science™ Corporation, a Canadian company dedicated to tackling the global food waste crisis, FoodCycler combines cutting-edge engineering with practical, scalable solutions to make modern living more sustainable.

Learn more at www.foodcycler.com and www.foodcyclescience.com .

FoodCycler. The Future of Food Waste.

