Revolutionary Device Helps Women Reclaim Control Over Stress Urinary Incontinence

Tightra is a safe, effective and pain free intimate wellness solution for stress urinary incontinence and laxity. Cleared by Health Canada, Tightra, is the first and only home-use device that utilizes Radio Frequency energy, a medically proven technology that increases blood flow and boosts elastin and collagen production, tightening the pelvic floor muscles and reducing urinary incontinence. Numerous factors can contribute to a weakened pelvic floor such as childbirth, aging, hormones, and genetics, which can result in a loss of bladder control, tightness, and elasticity. While a common problem, many women are too embarrassed to talk about the condition, choosing to stay silent and ignoring the issue.

"Women shouldn't feel embarrassed or ashamed to talk about their pelvic floor issues," says Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Board Certified OB/GYN and Tightra Spokesperson. "Bladder leakage and intimacy issues can directly affect one's self-esteem and significantly impact lifestyle choices. Tightra is a safe, easy to use device that can be used in your home, so let's start the conversation and empower women to take control."

Silk'n and its parent company, Home Skinovations, have been at the forefront of medical aesthetic innovations for over 10 years. Tightra's Radio Frequency energy flows between the device electrodes, producing a heat energy that stimulates cells. This increases the formation and construction of collagen and elastin fibres, reducing urinary incontinence and improving bladder control. The Radio Frequency energy also enhances natural lubrication, increases sensation, and improves external appearance. Radio Frequency energy has been used by the medical community for many years as an alternative to invasive surgery.

"At Silk'n, we provide innovative solutions through groundbreaking technology," says Sandra Cockburn, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Silk'n. "We are excited to start a conversation around women's health with the launch of Tightra."

Clinical trials with subjects aged 25 – 65 who used the Tightra device three times per week for 20 minutes a session, over a duration of four weeks reported the following:

85% experienced some improvement in stress urinary incontinence symptoms.

92% experienced improvement in symptoms including feminine itching, burning sensation, and pain.

89% experienced improvement in sexual functioning.

Pricing & Availability

Suggested Retail Price: $499 CAD

Tightra is available at silkn.ca, shoppersdrugmart.ca, tsc.ca and costco.ca.

For additional information or questions, consumers can email [email protected].

Website: www.tightra.ca

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TightraCanada

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silknsolution/

ABOUT SILK'N

Silk'n and its parent company, Home Skinovations Ltd, is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed leader who has been pioneering the at-home beauty business for more than a decade. Silk'n stands for authentic beauty and is a private company with a mission to develop, manufacture and sell high quality consumer devices to help people improve their appearance, defy aging and reshape their bodies. Over 10 million Silk'n Beautiful Technology devices are currently used world-wide.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd is available for interviews, please contact Chelsea Brooks at [email protected] or Kathy Swietochowska at [email protected].

SOURCE Silk’n

For further information: OverCat Communications, Audrey Hyams Romoff, [email protected]; Chelsea Brooks, [email protected]; Kathy Swietochowska, [email protected]