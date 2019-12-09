Revolution in electricity production mechanically without any pollution

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Richard Arel after 19 years of research has invented the mechanical Multiplier Motor that produces electricity without any pollution. Can be used wherever there are needs on the planet. Cost about US. 0.01, a centimate of EURO the Kilowatt. No need for wind or sun. This will bring in 5, 10, 15 years a significant decrease in electricity prices and mark the end of high voltage lines.

Auto electric, truck, bus, all kind of fully autonomous electric vehicle with Arel Multiplier Motor that continuously charges the battery, much smaller battery, no need for charging stations. A very big progress to reduce the greenhouse gases because the electric vehicles will not take any more electricity on the networks. No more charging stations.

The best solution to combat global warming and achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement for 2030, achieve zero greenhouse gases by 2050.

In 2020 we enter a new era, the era of energy creation, pure electricity without any pollution with mechanical operations.

A surprise for engineers and physicists who have always told us that it was impossible to create energy.

That's the solution, the gift that Richard Arel gives to little Greta Thunberg and all the children, young and old alike. Solution, tools for all green movements.

Richard Arel confirms that all profits from his inventions will be to help the planet.

See www.arelenergy.com French or English.

SOURCE Arel Motor Canada Inc.

For further information: You can contact Richard Arel tel. 819-552-8914 for Québec, media.arelenergy@gmail.com

