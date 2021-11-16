Revolution Capital Acquires Grand Financial New York

Acquisition broadens Revolution's factoring capabilities to service more clients in North America

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Revolution Capital, the leading provider of factoring & cashflow financing in Canada and the United States, has acquired Grand Financial New York., a factoring company specializing in staffing and transportation.

The move expands Revolution Capital's reach in the US market, solidifies its presence on the East Coast, and allows clients of Grand Financial New York to access faster funding, personalized service, and transparent online reporting.

"We're thrilled to be combining our strengths with Revolution Capital, the fastest growing factoring company in North America," said Jacob Ross, VP of Grand Financial New York. "This represents new growth opportunities for our clients and we look forward to building the business together."

Ross will stay on with Revolution Capital to help contribute to the company growth and by expanding the reach and the presence throughout the US.

"Grand Financial New York Corp. serviced the Eastern corridor of US with the same passion and commitment to their clients that we provide at Revolution Capital," said Loren Shifrin, CEO of Revolution Capital, "so it's a partnership that made sense. Together we'll be able to offer greater efficiencies on a wider scale to our North American clients. "

This marks the second acquisition for Revolution in the last month, solidifying their position as a leader in the factoring industry. Growth by acquisition is very much an integral part of Revolution's growth model and the acquisition of Grand Financial New York is a strong addition to the company's portfolio.

ABOUT REVOLUTION CAPITAL

Revolution Capital is a financial asset-based lending company based in Woodbridge, ON and a leader in both the Canadian & U.S. factoring industries. They are providers of trustworthy, transparent, and reliable lending which provides clients with financial stability and opportunities for growth. For more information, visit https://revinc.com/

ABOUT GRAND FINANCIAL NEW YORK

Grand Financial New York is an established factoring company based in New York, servicing the Eastern corridor. They focus on transportation and staffing industries where they're committed to providing their clients with a customer service-oriented approach to rapid lending solutions.

