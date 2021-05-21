Revitalizing Leslie Nymark Through Community Engagement And Public Art

The Leslie Nymark Public Art Project offers a unique opportunity for tenants of the revitalized Villaways/Leslie Nymark community to work directly with an artist, and contribute to a new public artwork. Within this project are numerous skill-building workshops and employment opportunities for tenants that will leave a lasting legacy on the community.

Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC), Tridel and STEPS Public Art put out a Call to Artists in March 2020, inviting Ontario artists and artist collectives to submit qualifications for a juried review process for the TCHC/Tridel Leslie Nymark community revitalization. Toronto-based graffiti artist Jessey Pacho has been awarded the commission and selected by a committee of residents and professional public artists. Jessey will create a large public artwork designed collaboratively with Leslie Nymark residents; installation planned fall 2021.

"Toronto Community Housing is thrilled to partner with STEPS to celebrate important stories of the Villaways tenants and provide inspiration for both returning tenants and new community members," says TCHC Chief Development Officer, Vincent Tong.

Leslie Nymark is in its last revitalization stages, with this public art project offering returning residents new ways of engaging with ideas of community.

Don Valley North Councillor Shelley Caroll expressed that "the project is the perfect way to welcome back long-time Villaways residents, introduce new residents, and create a neighbourhood together."

With 20 years' experience in public art, Pacho has dedicated his life to building community, arts education, and mural-making. Beginning June 2021, community members will work alongside Jessey and his collaborators Moises Frank and Alex Popelavskis, sharing stories that reflect the neighbourhood's past, present, and future.

"I grew up in Toronto Community Housing and what excites me is the chance to create something truly meaningful with a deserving community, in an artform [graffiti] typically overlooked and stigmatized," says Pacho.

This project is facilitated by STEPS , a Canadian-based public art organization that fosters inclusive and resilient communities through one-of-a-kind art initiatives and engagement strategies. Follow @stepspublicart and #STEPSpublicart for project updates.

