OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to walking the shared path of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and remains focused on renewing this relationship. This includes protecting Indigenous peoples' right to self-determination, supporting the revitalization of Indigenous legal systems and traditions, as well as acknowledging the integral role that Indigenous communities and organizations play in the development, use and understanding of Indigenous laws.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, joined by the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced the Government of Canada's support for 21 projects that respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's (TRC) Call to Action 50.

Call to Action 50 calls upon the federal government to collaborate with Indigenous organizations to fund Indigenous law institutes for the development, use and understanding of Indigenous laws and access to justice in accordance with the unique cultures of Indigenous peoples in Canada.

These projects are intended to foster positive impacts for Indigenous communities and provide support to renew legal relationships with Indigenous peoples in Canada. Indigenous peoples from coast-to-coast-to-coast have unique cultures and traditions. The revitalization of Indigenous legal systems is key in advancing reconciliation and supporting self-determination. These projects will be led by or delivered in partnership with Indigenous organizations and will support the development, use and understanding of Indigenous laws and access to justice.

Following a call for proposals, the Department is providing funding for a total of $9.5 million for 21 projects through its Justice Partnership and Innovation Program. This funding will help First Nations, Inuit, and Métis to respond effectively to the changing conditions affecting Canadian justice policy by supporting the revitalization of Indigenous law in all regions of Canada.

Quotes

"The Truth and Reconciliation Commission called on the federal government to work in collaboration with Indigenous organizations to support the development, use, and understanding of Indigenous laws in Canada. These investments will help to make a real difference for Indigenous communities doing the sometimes challenging but important work of revitalizing their legal systems. Our Government supports the revitalization of Indigenous law in all regions of Canada. We will continue to work in partnership with Indigenous peoples to better understand and apply Indigenous laws to strengthen communities and increase access to justice."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Indigenous Peoples in Canada have unique laws and legal traditions. We recognize that our current legal system needs to expand and be revitalized in order to provide a greater representation of Indigenous legal practices. These 21 projects centered around Call to Action 50 will bring about much-needed change and help to amplify the Indigenous voice within Canada's Justice system. This is just one of the many ways the Government of Canada is responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Canada's law and legal institutions will be strengthened by the inclusion of First Nations, Inuit and Metis knowledge and legal principles. The funding announced today will support Indigenous law institutes, responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 50. This also aligns with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. These 21 projects will have an important impact on communities as they support the development, use and understanding of Indigenous laws. Commitments and collaborations like these are increasing access to justice for Indigenous Peoples, which is critical to advancing reconciliation and supporting self-determination."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick Facts

In Budget 2019, the Government of Canada responded to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 50 by announcing $10 million over five years in support of Indigenous law initiatives across Canada .

responded to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 50 by announcing over five years in support of Indigenous law initiatives across . Supporting Call to Action 50 aligns with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which sets out the right of Indigenous peoples to maintain and strengthen their distinct legal institutions.

To strengthen community-based justice systems and support self-determination, the 2020 Fall Economic Statement also proposed investments to support the development of Administration of Justice Agreements with Indigenous communities.

Through the release of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada announced investments of $18 million over 5 years, and $4 million ongoing to revive the Law Commission of Canada to support, among other things, the work to address systemic barriers in the justice system, including barriers to justice faced by Indigenous peoples.

Related products

Backgrounder – Revitalization of Indigenous laws across Canada

Budget 2019 announced $10 million over five years to support renewed legal relationships with Indigenous peoples through the funding of Indigenous law initiatives across Canada. This announcement responds to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action (CTA) 50, which calls upon the federal government, in collaboration with Indigenous organizations, to fund the establishment of Indigenous law institutes for the development, use and understanding of Indigenous laws and access to justice in accordance with the unique cultures of Indigenous peoples in Canada.

The Department of Justice Canada is highlighting 21 projects related to CTA 50. These projects will support renewed legal relationships with Indigenous peoples that will advance the development, use and understanding of Indigenous laws. Funding for this initiative is provided through Justice Canada's Justice Partnership and Innovation Program.

Heiltsuk Tribal Council, British Columbia

This project will explore the Heiltsuk Tribal Council's Heiltsuk Gvilas (traditional code of laws and legal order) to inform Heiltsuk laws, policies, and governance processes. The project activities will build the Nation's governance capacity while contributing to the field of Indigenous law and the greater Canadian legal framework.

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, British Columbia

The Nuu-chah-nulth Salmon Law Project will support the sustainable management of salmon in the Ha-houlthee (traditional territories) of the central northern Nuu-chah-nulth Nations. Sustainable resource management requires the revitalization of hishukish ts'awalk, an understanding that everything in the ecosystem is connected. Through this project, the organization will work with elders, traditional leadership, and knowledge holders to re-invigorate traditional fisheries laws into a modern format that conveys the community's vision for the management of fisheries to support the development of an indigenous law rationale for the creation of protected and conserved Salmon Parks in some Nuu-chah-nulth Nations.

Katzie First Nation, British Columbia

This project will support the revitalization and application of Katzie First Nation customary laws by working with Elders and Katzie knowledge holders to develop Indigenous laws through research into the customary laws embedded in Katzie territory management.

Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, British Columbia

The Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, in partnership with the University of Victoria's Indigenous Law Research Unit, will develop training materials to increase community knowledge and understanding of Secwepemc traditional legal principles. The project is built on research and supports the implementation of Secwepemc Laws in the Secwepemc Nation. Activities include workshops, training and information sessions to community members about the practical application of Secwepemc legal traditions pertaining to lands, natural resources and citizenship. In addition, the project will create an online database to store, share and increase access to Secwepemc laws.

Yellowknives Dene First Nation, Northwest Territories

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation Rebuilding Project will establish the legal and governance infrastructure needed to shift to an Indigenous Dene system of law and governance. To reach this objective, the project will involve: 1) Consulting Dene Knowledge holders to record and distill knowledge on traditional laws, governance and legal traditions; 2) Developing a governance framework to shift to a traditional system of law and government, including legislative drafting; and 3) establishing a constitution for the Yellowknives Dene First Nations.

Behdzi Adha First Nation, Northwest Territories

The Dehla Got'ine Caribou Law Project will research and document ancient laws and traditions relating to caribou harvesting. The organization will conduct elder interviews and on-the-land community participatory research to inform the development of a written version of ancient laws related to caribou harvesting. This process will ensure that legal principles and practices in this area are accessible to community members, Indigenous and public governments and co-management authorities to guide and inform caribou co-management processes.

The Nu Ch'anie Society, Alberta

This project will advance the development, use and understanding of Denesuline laws by Cold Lake First Nations. In partnership with legal professionals and legal researchers, Cold Lake First Nations will conduct research into the customary traditions and practices that have governed the behavior of individuals and the community. This project will identify the traditional practices and modern legal instruments needed to revitalize and implement Indigenous Denesuline laws in the modern context.

University of Alberta, Wahkohtowin Law and Governance Lodge, Alberta

This project aims to support the increased understanding, confidence and capacity to identify, articulate and implement Indigenous laws and governance principles among Indigenous communities. Law students, legal professionals and the judiciary will increase their understanding and ability to engage respectfully and productively with Indigenous laws. Method workshops will be conducted to develop accessible and clear language Indigenous law public legal education materials on specific topics, such as constitutionalism, citizenship, and child welfare. Train the trainer workshop will also be conducted to meet the high demand for the methods workshops.

Métis Nation of Alberta, Alberta

This project aims to develop a legal framework that will incorporate Métis cultural aspects and support the development of Métis child and family services laws. Specifically, this project will develop the legislation and policy instruments required to govern Métis Nation of Alberta role in overseeing Métis children and families in relation to provincial services.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, Saskatchewan

The project is to update the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Framework for First Nations Justice System and revitalize Indigenous Laws of the Nehiyawak (Cree) Nation. Developed in 2013, the Framework was a response to 23 separate resolutions passed by the FSIN Chiefs-in-Assembly that mandate the establishment of First Nations justice system to strengthen individuals, families, and communities through the restoration of traditional Indigenous justice.

Sagkeeng Lawmakers Assembly, Manitoba

Through this four-year project, the Sagkeeng Lawmakers Assembly will work toward the implementation of the Dibaakonigewin (ratified "Justice Law"). The project will support the establishment of the Judicial Council and Secretariat to ensure that Sagkeeng's unique Anishinaabe laws and legal processes are revitalized in a sustainable way. The Judicial Council will be a mechanism for the people of Sagkeeng to be directly involved with their government and lawmaking.

Nishnawbe-Aski Nation, Ontario

The project will support the revitalization and implementation of traditional Indigenous laws and support communities to develop individual justice plans that suit the needs of Nishnawbe-Aski Nation communities.

Lakehead University, Bora Laskin Faculty of Law, Ontario

This project will lay the foundation for an Indigenous Law and Justice Institute at the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law at Lakehead University. The project will include three elements: growing relationships and partnering with regional First Nations communities, tribal councils and the Métis Nation of Ontario for the revitalization of Anishinaabe and Métis Law; land-based and partnered learning opportunities for community members and law students, and continuing legal education opportunities for the regional practicing bar and the judiciary; and research to support the project's revitalization and curriculum development initiatives.

Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians, Ontario

Through this project, the organization will research, pilot and build the laws and institutions necessary to implement and build capacity among Association or Iroquois and Allied Indians member First Nations. A full-time researcher will study and report on the traditional laws and law-making processes of the Lenape, Mohawk, Oneida, and Anishinaabe nations. In phase two of the project, Batchewana First Nation and Eelünaapéewi Lahkéewiit (Delaware First Nation) will participate in pilot project to re-establish law-making institutions and begin the process of developing laws. The project will create the necessary capacity and community support for participating nations to maintain their law-making institutions in a sustainable manner.

Chiefs of Ontario, Ontario

The project is to provide First Nations in Ontario the expertise in law development within an Indigenous cultural context. Chiefs of Ontario will support the communities by providing the legal and cultural expertise in the development of First Nations Child Welfare laws through the creation and use of a cultural framework and customized tool kits for the legislative process.

Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, Ontario

The project will advance the development, use, and understanding of Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) Laws and create the revitalization of Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) legal systems. Chippewas of the Thames First Nation will revitalize Anishnaabe laws by developing a law-making process that is culturally appropriate and based on Anishnaabe traditional teachings.

Henvey Inlet First Nation, Ontario

Henvey Inlet First Nation (HIFN) will revitalize HIFN laws through the development of a curriculum rooted in community engagement between Elders, knowledge keepers, youth and leadership of HIFN. The goal is to establish a community-driven legal framework that preserves, transmits, and implements traditional approaches to justice. This project will support capacity building by increasing community members' knowledge on customary HIFN laws and will focus on traditional legal customs related to dispute resolutions, criminal laws, and environmental stewardship.

Université Laval, Québec

This project will strengthen Inuit capacity and governance in the area of justice in Nunavik by documenting, mobilizing and promoting Inuit legal practices and knowledge. Activities will include: documenting Inuit legal practices and knowledge; training Inuit justice service employees in both Inuit legal practices and knowledge, and promoting Inuit legal practices and services through awareness and information activities for communities, justice personnel and other public services, and Inuit from other regions of Canada.

Cree Nation of Mistissini, Québec

This Mistissini Governance Project will create a series of fundamental governance laws for the Cree Nation of Mistissini. The three laws include: a Mistissini Governance Law, a Mistissini Hunting Law and a Mistissini Development Law. This project will support the integration of Cree legal principles and values into a series of fundamental governance laws and be applied across the entire traditional territory.

Conseil de la nation Atikamekw, Québec

The purpose of this project is to develop and implement an Atikamekw law on child and family services in accordance wit the Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families (S.C. 2019, c. 24).

Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc, New Brunswick

This project will revitalize Indigenous laws through research on traditional Mi'gmaq harvesting. The research will support the development of resources to aid Mi'gmaq harvesters in carrying out respectful dialogue regarding Indigenous harvesting laws and rights, and to develop a community-based enforcement strategy on harvesting protocols.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow the Department of Justice Canada on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. Follow Minister Lametti on Twitter: @MinJusticeEn

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/news-nouv/rss.html.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: David Taylor, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-4621; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Adrienne Vaupshas, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]; Ani Dergalstanian, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 819-997-0002; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]; Hadley Friedland, Wahkohtowin Lodge, 780-492-7147, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.justice.gc.ca

