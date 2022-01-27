Revision and Significant Increase to Previously Announced Assay Results for Holes HVD006 and HVD007 at Happy Valley

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") announces that results previously reported for two drillholes, HVD006 and HVD007 (see Company's press release dated November 15, 2021), have been significantly upgraded after identification of a laboratory issue with the initial fire assays noticed via internal QAQC procedures. Both holes were drilled at the Happy Valley prospect on the Myrtleford Exploration License (EL) in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia.

The grade revision for the intercepts represent a two to three-fold increase from the previously reported results. The revised intersection grades are as follows:

2.3m @ 40.5g/t Au from 135.1m

previously 2.3m @ 14.4 g/t Au – (Porepunkah Reef, HVD006)

previously @ 14.4 g/t Au – (Porepunkah Reef, HVD006) 5.4m @ 70.0g/t from 149.80m

previously 5.4m @ 32 g/t Au – (New Structure, HVD007)

previously @ 32 g/t Au – (New Structure, HVD007) 1.7m @ 5.5g/t Au from 203.70m

previously 2.6m @ 3.64g/t Au from 202.7m – (Porepunkah Reef, HVD007)

All other intersections associated with these holes and previously reported intercepts remain the same.

The Company's internal QAQC procedures have indicated that some of the initial fire assay/AAS results received from the laboratory had significantly under-reported the gold assays in comparison to the subsequent and well correlated LeachWELL and gravimetric analyses of the same sample. It is understood that there was a problem with the AAS instrument finish on the initial fire assays.

The Company routinely utilises the 50g fire assay method with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on all samples. LeachWELL analysis plus 50g fire assay on the tails is also completed on all samples with visible gold observed in drillcore as a check against the initial fire assay. These bulk check assays are received some time after the initial fire assay results. In addition, any 50g fire assay returns a grade >100g/t gold the sample will undergo a gravimetric analysis. Prior to the use of a gravimetric finish, over-range samples are re-assayed using a low charge weight fire assay.

Future sample submissions will be sent to Adelaide for sample preparation and then onto Perth for fire assay on all samples and LeachWELL analysis on samples with visible gold. LeachWELL analyses will continue to be used as check on the accuracy of the fire assay results for selected samples. If any 50g fire assay returns a grade >100g/t gold the sample will undergo a gravimetric analysis.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Peter de Vries, MAIMM, MAIG a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. de Vries is the owner of Geological, Educational and Mining Services (GEMS) Pty Ltd, a geological consulting services company based in Victoria, Australia, and is Exploration Manager for E79 Resources.

Martin Pawlitschek

Interim President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, E79 Resources Corp.

ABOUT E79 RESOURCES CORP.

E79 Resources is focused on exploring for Fosterville-type mineralization at its Beaufort and Myrtleford properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. At Beaufort, an opportunity exists to explore for a hard rock source of a major alluvial goldfield along a structure that is known to host gold in the region. The Myrtleford property represents the consolidation of an entire historic gold camp with over 70 past producing gold mines on the property, where the bulk of historic mining stopped at the water table.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

